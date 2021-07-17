more-inclusive-emoji,-including-one-of-a-pregnant-man,-may-be-coming-to-smartphones

(CNN Business) More inclusive emojis may be coming to future software updates, including one of a pregnant man.

Ahead of World Emoji Day on Saturday, popular emoji reference site Emojimedia released new images of some of the emoji finalists on the radar of the Unicode Consortium, a non-profit that oversees emoji standards and is responsible for new releases.

While the consortium will formally approve in September which emojis will hit operating systems, apps and devices, Emojipedia often puts them together into a single image for people to visualize. The approved emoji will roll out across various platforms mostly next year.

The Unicode 14.0 version finalist list includes a gender-inclusive alternative to the existing emojis for princess and prince, the ability to choose from 15 different handshake skin tone combinations, and a pregnant man and pregnant person, recognizing how pregnancy is possible among some transgender men and non-binary people.

In more recent years, the consortium added a woman with a beard, a transgender flag and over 200 mixed-skin-tone options for couples to its standards.