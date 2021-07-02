More free Chromecasts with Google TVs are up for grabs for YouTube TV subscribers – Android Police

This story was originally published 2021/06/15

8:12am PDT on Jun 15, 2021 and last updated 2021/07/01

3:13pm PDT on Jul 1, 2021 .

YouTube TV isn’t nearly as affordable as it used to be, and its new 4K Plus plan adds another surcharge onto your plan. If you’re looking to get a little more bang for your buck, Google is giving away free streaming dongles, including its newest Chromecast with Google TV device, to current subscribers.

In June, subscribers received email notifications for a free TiVo Stream 4K dongles (worth $40) — most likely in reaction to the service being blocked on Roku. Google doesn’t explicitly spell out its reasons for this offer in the promo email users are receiving now; it’s probably just another perk of being a YouTube TV subscriber and should prepare everyone for the arrival of 4K streaming. According to 9to5Google, some subscribers are even getting the Chromecast with Google TV ($50) too — not the first time it’s happening.

“To ensure our loyal YouTube TV members have a great watch experience (including the ability to watch 4K content on our optional new add-on service coming soon!), we want to offer you a free TiVo® Stream 4K device.”

We’re unsure on what basis Google is deciding which goodie a subscriber will get, but the email mentions the promo is available only until July 2, or while supplies last. If you’re a current subscriber and have made at least one valid payment towards the subscription, it looks like you’ll be eligible for the offer and should expect to receive the email.

More free Chromecasts Although Google’s promotion for free dongles was about to expire, it seems the company is lending it some new life. A new batch of emails is being sent out to YouTube TV customers to give away additional free Chromecasts with Google TVs. The language of the email looks pretty similar to the original, though now that the 4K Plus add-on is available, Google no longer promises it as “coming soon.” Although the TiVo deal might still be going on, the Chromecast is probably the better option anyway. Not only does it provide a great streaming experience, but it just (finally) got access to Google Stadia. If you’re a YouTube TV subscriber who didn’t get in on the action in June, check your email. You’ll have until July 31 to claim your gadget.