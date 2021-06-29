more-defections-looming-as-apc-opens-talks-with-3-other-pdp-governors,-opposition-party-reacts

Three more PDP governors may join the ruling APC ahead of the 2023 elections as negotiations have allegedly begun

The governors are Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state, Ifeanyi Ugwanyi of Enugu state and Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa state

However, the PDP has dismissed alleged defection negotiations just as it filed a lawsuit to stop the Zamfara governor’s alleged plan to join the APC

FCT, Abuja – The All Progressives Congress (APC) has allegedly commenced negotiating with three opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors with a view to winning them over to the ruling party.

According to The Bioreports News, Governor Mai Mala Buni-led national caretaker committee has begun talks with three PDP governors namely: Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state, Ifeanyi Ugwanyi of Enugu state and Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa state.

The ruling APC has allegedly opened talks with three other PDP governors with a view to winning them over.

The newspaper cited a top-ranking member of the ruling party as confirming this.

. gathers that the source also stated that the defection of Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state had already been perfected and finalised.

Ikpeazu’s defection talks at an advanced stage

The APC source said Governor Ikpeazu of Abia state would be the next to join the ruling party, adding that talks have reached an advanced stage.

He said the other two governors have also sent emissaries and talks are progressing. According to the unnamed source, the APC’s recent membership registration/revalidation exercise was strategically extended to accommodate the PDP governors and their loyalists.

So far, two PDP governors, David Umahi of Ebonyi state and Ben Ayade of Cross River state, have officially joined APC. Zamfara’s Matawalle is reportedly expected to follow suit on Tuesday, June 29.

PDP reacts, dismisses defection talks

Reacting, PDP’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, dismissed the APC’s alleged plans, saying the ruling party has “completely lost focus”.

His words:

“They wish to have all of our governors in their midst because they are not performing, but Nigerians know the difference and cannot longer be deceived.”

APC plans grand rally to receive Matawalle

Meanwhile, the APC has reportedly organised a grand rally to receive Governor Matawalle of Zamfara state who is allegedly set to join the party on Tuesday, June 29.

The rally to welcome Matawalle from the PDP is scheduled to hold at the Trade Fair Complex in Gusau, the Zamfara state capital by 10am.

. gathers that the governor will be received by APC officers both from the state and the national level.

Matawalle’s planned defection: PDP heads to court

Amid the unfolding political developments, some PDP members have reportedly filed a lawsuit to stop the planned defection of Governor Matawalle to the APC.

The party members faulted the Zamfara governor for his alleged attempt to leave the party on whose platform he became the state’s number one citizen.

The suit would be mentioned in court on Monday, June 28.

