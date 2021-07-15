Mophie debuts new 3-in-1 MagSafe charger for iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch – 9to5Mac

Mophie is further expanding its multi-device charging lineup today with a new 3-in-1 Wireless Stand for MagSafe Charger. This new Mophie charger features a built-in Apple Watch charging puck, a charging spot for your AirPods, and a spot to place your own MagSafe charger as well.

The Mophie 3-in-1 Wireless Stand for MagSafe Charger features a versatile design that can charge your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch. On the left-hand side is a Qi charging surface for your AirPods, while the right-hand side houses a built-in Apple Watch magnetic charging puck.

In the center, there’s a dedicated spot to place a MagSafe charging puck. This means that you’ll have to bring your own MagSafe charging puck, but you’ll be able to unlock the full 15W charging speeds that Apple’s magnetic charging technology is capable of.

Here’s the full rundown of features courtesy of Mophie:

15W Fast Wireless Charging – wirelessly charge the iPhone 12 at the fastest speed possible

– wirelessly charge the iPhone 12 at the fastest speed possible Integrated Apple Watch Magnetic Charger – the integrated magnetic charger holds Apple Watch at the ideal angle to take advantage of Nightstand Mode

– the integrated magnetic charger holds Apple Watch at the ideal angle to take advantage of Nightstand Mode AirPods Charging Spot – a dedicated spot ensures charging begins on contact, every time

– a dedicated spot ensures charging begins on contact, every time Accurate Placement – install your own MagSafe charger to ensure you find the charging sweet spot every time

– install your own MagSafe charger to ensure you find the charging sweet spot every time Perfect Viewing Angle – keep the iPhone at the ideal angle for video calls or watching notifications

– keep the iPhone at the ideal angle for video calls or watching notifications Portrait or Landscape Mode – charge the iPhone easily in either portrait or landscape mode

The new 3-in-1 Wireless Stand for MagSafe Charger is available to order today from Mophie’s website for $89.95. You’ll also find it via the Apple Online Store and in Apple Stores around the world. Stay tuned to 9to5Mac for a full review in the coming weeks.

