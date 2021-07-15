by Juli Clover
Mophie today introduced a new 3-in-1 wireless charging stand, which is designed to work with Apple’s MagSafe Charger, which is not included.
The 3-in-1 Stand for MagSafe Charger features a wireless charging pad designed for the AirPods or AirPods Pro, an Apple Watch charging puck, and an upright stand where a MagSafe Charger can be inserted.
Mophie is asking $90 for the 3-in-1 Stand for MagSafe Charger, but customers will also need to own a MagSafe Charger, which is priced at $40, bringing the total price for this accessory to $130.
The 3-in-1 Stand for MagSafe is made from white plastic and a silver aluminum material, so it does match the MagSafe Charger and there’s a near seamless look. The Wireless Charging Stand has a cable for the AirPods charger and the Apple Watch Charger, but you will need a separate power adapter for the MagSafe cable.
Mophie’s stand offers all of the benefits of MagSafe, including support for landscape or portrait modes, magnetic attachment, easy placement and fitting, and 15W wireless charging (12W for the iPhone 12 mini).
The 3-in-1 Stand for MagSafe Charger can be purchased from Apple or from Mophie for $89.95.
