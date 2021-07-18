-
-
The Associated Press
Booker brilliant, needs to get more help from stagnant Suns
PHOENIX (AP) When Devin Booker took his usual seat on the bench at the beginning of the second quarter, the Phoenix Suns lost their stranglehold on Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Booker had scored 11 points and the Suns built a 16-point lead on Saturday night against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Footprint Center was in a frenzy and Phoenix couldn’t miss a shot.
-
bioreports
Bucks edge Suns to move one victory shy of NBA title
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 32 points, including a clinching slam dunk in the final seconds, and the Milwaukee Bucks beat Phoenix 123-119 on Saturday to move within one win of their first NBA title since 1971.
-
NBC Sports EDGE
Tennis Best Bets for July 18
Kenny Ducey gives you his best bets for Sunday’s action in tennis. (USA Today Sports / Robert Deutsch)
-
The Guardian
The Suns are in trouble but Monty Williams knows what true darkness is
Phoenix have taken a battering by Milwaukee in the last two games of the NBA finals. But their coach has overcome grief and adversity to get here Monty Williams has helped forge a strong team spirit in Phoenix, helping his team to the NBA finals. Photograph: Mark J Terrill/AP Time has not been kind to the Phoenix Suns. Seven days ago they appeared to be on an inexorable march toward their first championship in franchise history while slapping the Milwaukee Bucks with double-digits losses and red
-
-
Axios
Ruinous Olympics economics get even worse with Tokyo Games
The Olympics haven’t made financial sense in decades. Host cities spend billions preparing for the games, inevitably suffering massive cost overruns and going deep into debt, with a lasting legacy of little more than a group of buildings ill-suited to any other use. Why it matters: This year, the games’ physical location is more of a liability and less of an asset than ever. The Tokyo competition risks spreading COVID-19 in a country with a very low vaccination rate, while bringing no glory (or
-
Axios
At least 4 security officials for assassinated Moïse issued travel bans
At least four security officials who were in charge of protecting President Jovenel Moïse the night he was assassinated were issued travel restrictions on Friday as part of an investigation into the killing, Haitian prosecutor Bed-Ford Claude said per the Washington Post.Why it matters: Among the restricted security officials is Dimitri Hérard, chief of security at Haiti’s presidential palace, who was arrested Thursday.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Ca
-