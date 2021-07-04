Home Technology Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Post-Launch Roadmap Revealed – IGN – IGN
Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Post-Launch Roadmap Revealed – IGN – IGN

Capcom has revealed Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruins’ post-launch roadmap through October 2021, and it includes free new Monsties like Monster Hunter Rise’s Palamute and a few co-op quest exclusive monsters.

Monster Hunter Stories 2 will be released on Nintendo Switch and PC on July 9, and the first post-launch content will be the aforementioned Palamute Monstie that arrives on July 15.

On August 5, Free Title Update #2 will bring with it a Kulve Taroth as a co-op quest exclusive monster and Hellblade Glavenus and Boltreaver Astalos Monsties. In September, two updates will drop that include five new Monsties – Soulseer Mizutsune, Elderfrost Gammoth, Oroshi Kirin, Dreadking Rathalos, and Molten Tigrex. There will also be a High Difficulty version of the Kulve Troth co-op quest.

In October 2021, Free Title Update #5 will add a new mysterious High Difficulty co-op quest exclusive monster and the Silver Rathalos and Gold Rathian Monsties.

For more, check out our final Monster Hunter Stories 2 preview and how Capcom has addressed 3 major criticisms of the original game.

