Monster Hunter Stories 2: Is There Crossplay? | Game Rant – GameRant

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is set to release in less than one week’s time, and it will feature a number of co-op missions for players to enjoy. Before divining into these multiplayer offerings, some fans may have questions about exactly how they work. One of those questions will undoubtedly be if Monster Hunter Stories 2 supports cross-play between its Switch and PC versions, and this guide is here to shine some light on this matter.

To start, it is important to emphasize that Capcom has not confirmed or denied cross-play for this new RPG at the time of writing. As such, anything said on the subject now should be considered speculative, and fans that want a definitive answer will need to wait for official details to come from the developer. That said, the fact that the company has not yet provided any information on Monster Hunter Stories 2 cross-play seems to suggest that it will not be supported, and there is another reason to believe that to be the case.

Specifically, that reason is that the last multiplatform Monster Hunter title, Monster Hunter World, does not allow players to team-up across platforms. It thus stands to reason that the situation will be similar with Monster Hunter Stories 2, and indeed it would be somewhat surprising if Switch players and PC players were ultimately able to form groups with one another. Again, this should certainly not be taken as the final word on the game’s cross-play, though it appears to be a fairly safe bet.

While not being able to enjoy the multiplayer missions across platforms may be slightly disappointing to some players, it is worth mentioning that they are just one small part of the game. Indeed, Monster Hunter Stories 2‘s single-player story will give fans a lot of content to dig into, and it will, of course, be unaffected by whether cross-play is supported or not. Still, some of the co-op quests will definitely be of interest, and players may only be able to enjoy them with friends that are playing on the same platform.

One final thing to mention about multiplayer missions is that more will be added in post-launch updates to Monster Hunter Stories 2. So far, five updates have been outlined, and it seems that at least three of them will feature new co-op quests. Perhaps one of these updates will even bring cross-play to the game, if it is not already present upon release, though fans should probably not count on that.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin will launch for PC and Switch on July 9, 2021.

