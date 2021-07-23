Monster Hunter Stories 2 has shipped over 1 million units within a month of launch – Times of India

Capcom’s

Monster Hunter Stories 2

, which was released for

Nintendo

and PC on July 9 this year, has shipped over 1 million physical copies of the game since its launch.

Capcom

announced this milestone for the game on Twitter.

The numbers are in! Monster Hunter Stories 2 has shipped over 1 million units worldwide! Thank you, new Riders, for… https://t.co/yeP8ByxZPX — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) 1626742806000

Monster Hunter Stories 2 got the new

Palamute Monstie

update on July 15 and is set to be updated with more content till October. The game is the sequel to

Monster Hunter

Stories, which came out in 2016 in Japan and was launched worldwide in 2017. The game features turn-based combat and is a variant take on the mainline Monster Hunter games. There are three attack types in the game–Power, Speed, and Technical– where Speed beats Power, Technical beats Speed, and Power beats Technical.

Monster Hunter Stories 2 version 1.1.0: The bugs and their redressal

Meanwhile, Capcom has decided to address some issues that are plaguing the game version 1.1.0. A total of four issues have been acknowledged by the developer. To start off, the story’s final cutscene stops playing for some players, for which Capcom has advised them to save the game often and restart it periodically. Also, some players have reported that “when a Monstie’s element changes, their body colour changes while out in the field but nowhere else.” Capcom has said that it will “implement a fix that focuses only on the colour change bug in a later update.”

Next up is the message bug that displays this: “Corrupt data has been found. You cannot accept this quest.” when some players try to access the multiplayer functions. The bug is said to appear during local and online play. Capcom says that it is currently investigating the cause of this bug. Then there is a bug that is causing level 99 Battle Buddy and their level 99

Monstie

to turn back into level 1 “because of a certain condition.” Capcom says that the bug can occur after you part ways with a Battle Buddy and then add them to your party again.

The fix for the above-reported bugs should roll out with the next game update.

