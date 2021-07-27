Monster Hunter Rise To Add Okami-Themed Content In ‘Capcom Collab 2’ – Nintendo Life

Monster Hunter Rise hasn’t yet had quite the same bombardment of quirky crossover quests and gear as its Nintendo-platform predecessors, but Capcom has nonetheless kept the free updates and additional content flowing. The next free addition is a bit of a beauty, too.

As you can see in the trailer above, an upcoming Event Quest reward will be an “Ammy Costume”, a layered armour set for your Palamute. This is, of course, Sun Goddess Amaterasu from the brilliant Okami, a title Nintendo gamers may know from its Wii and more recently Switch iterations. The hugely stylish adventure RPG is a bit of a favourite here in NL Towers, so combining that with Monster Hunter Rise is rather exciting.

That’ll arrive on 30th July, with more ‘Capcom Collabs’ to come in August and broader Autumn / Fall. There are also weekly event quests to look forward to, of course.

Let us know if you’re planning to earn this Ammy Costume when it arrives later this week!