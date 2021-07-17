Monster Hunter Legends of the Guild Trailer Shows a Faithful Adaptation – Screen Rant

Netflix unveils the first trailer for Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild, the anime film adaptation of Capcom’s hit action-RPG video game franchise. The fantasy-themed franchise puts players in the shoes of an unnamed Hunter as they journey through a world in which humans, nature and giant monsters co-exist. Players can slay or trap some of the latter as part of quests given by locals. First launching in 2004, the Monster Hunter games currently sit as the publisher’s second best-selling series behind Resident Evil, with over 72 million units sold worldwide.

Capcom and Pure Imagination Studios first announced development on Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild in 2018 with an original 2019 release plan, though it lingered in development and was slated for August 2021 instead. The story centers on young man, Aiden, who calls himself a Hunter, as he attempts to protect his isolated village. He learns that an Elder Dragon is making its way there and must leave home to set off on a journey with first-rate Hunter Julius to build a team to help tackle the threat. The film will mark the origin story of Aiden, better known as the Ace Cadet in Monster Hunter 4 and the Excitable A-Lister in Monster Hunter: World.

With a month remaining until it arrives on the streaming platform, Netflix has unveiled the first trailer for Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild. Set in the fantastical world, the first trailer for the anime film offers a look at the pulse-pounding adventure and the various creatures the humans will face, both friendly and dangerous. Check out the trailer below:

Though no specific runtime has been confirmed for the film at this time, the visual effects for Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild is looking thoroughly impressive for a first-time feature effort from Pure Imagination Studios. Prior to the Netflix film, the studio have primarily worked in short projects, including Legoland’s The Lego Movie: 4D — A New Adventure and online short film/series Lego Jurassic World: The Indominous Escape. From the gorgeous and colorful vistas to a variety of monsters, the animation studio’s first feature-length effort is looking very promising from a visual standpoint.

After the loose approach Paul W.S. Anderson took with his film adaptation of the franchise, it also is interesting for the trailer to point towards a game-set story for Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild. Much like fellow Netflix anime video game adaptation, Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, the decision to expand upon the rich lore of the source series for a new original story is a far more enticing venture for fans of the game franchise. With any luck, the film will meet the high bar already set when it arrives on Netflix on August 12.

