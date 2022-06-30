monsoon-makes-big-splash-in-delhi:-thursday-wettest-day-of-2022

NEW DELHI: The southwest monsoon arrived in Delhi-NCR with a huge splash, bringing “very heavy” showers to a capital desperate for relief from a killer spell of high heat and humidity.

Safdarjung

recorded 116.6mm — nearly a fifth of the total monsoon rainfall from June to September — in just nine hours from 8.30am on Thursday.

Announcing the arrival of the rain-bearing system over the region, the India Meteorological Department said the monsoon’s onset was close to its normal date of June 27. The heavens opened up in the morning itself, with 64.8mm recorded at Safdarjung from 8.30am to 11.30am, and 110.2mm by 2.30pm. It was the wettest day of the year so far.

The monsoon lived up to its promise of providing relief from the heat. The maximum temperature plummeted to 29.4 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung, making it the coolest day in the city in nearly four months since March 6, the last time the capital had seen day temperatures below 30 degrees C. This was 11.5 degrees lower than the previous day’s maximum of 40.9 degrees C.

“Southwest monsoon has advanced into entire Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, some parts of Rajasthan, entire Delhi, some parts of Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh,” an

IMD

statement said.

No difference in max and min temperatures at many places

After the very wet start of the monsoon in the capital on Thursday, the intensity of rainfall will gradually weaken in the coming days, met officials said.

“The arrival of monsoon in Delhi was quite impressive as it bought very heavy rainfall on the very first day, which means it arrived with good moisture content. Rain will continue on Friday as well, however the intensity will drop. The rain intensity will reduce further from July 2 onwards and increase again from 5 or 6 July,” said R K

Jenamani

, senior scientist, IMD.

Jenamani added that weather conditions were favourable for monsoon’s advance into the remaining parts of the county, including more parts of Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab.

According to the IMD, on Thursday at Safdarjung the maximum temperature recorded at 29.4 degree Celsius, seven notches below the season’s average against 40.9 degree Celsius on Wednesday. On March 6, a maximum temperature of 28.2 degree Celsius was recorded, after which day temperature had remained above the 30-degree mark.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 27.6 degree Celsius, against 28.8 degree Celsius a day earlier. The humidity on Thursday oscillated between 100% and 62%.

According to met department, the maximum and minimum temperatures on Friday are expected to hover around 32 and 24 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, at several places in Delhi, the difference between the maximum and minimum temperature had minimised. The maximum and minimum temperature at Sports Complex (Akshardham) were both recorded at 29.3 degree Celsius; at Pusa the maximum and minimum were recorded at 29.8 and 29.7 degrees Celsius while at Jafarpur, also the coolest area of the city, maximum and minimum temperature were recorded at 25.8 and 24.9 degrees Celsius.

“Once the monsoon starts, the difference between maximum and minimum temperature often reduces. Mostly it’s because of the cloud cover due to which the exposure to sunlight minimises, and the rain brings a cooling effect,” said Jenamani.

