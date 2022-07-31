monkeypox-may-have-been-in-india-for-years,-say-experts

MUMBAI: Monkeypox cases detected in Kerala may not be connected to the super-spreader event in Spain that triggered a worldwide outbreak, according to the country’s scientists. Genomic sequencing of the samples of India’s first two monkeypox cases has revealed the A.2 strain of the virus, while the European outbreak has been caused by the B.1 lineage.

In an analytical commentary, scientists from the CSIR-Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology, Delhi, have called this the “curious case” of Indian monkeypox genomes. The IGIB’s Dr

Vinod Scaria

and his team have also made another observation: monkeypox has possibly been around for longer. “We might be looking at a distinct cluster of human-human transmission and possibly unrecognised for years,” said Dr Scaria.

In a Twitter thread, Dr Scaria explained that the A.2 strain found in the Kerala patients is usually seen in the US (Florida, Texas & Virginia) and Thailand. “The earliest sample in the cluster from the US is indeed from 2021 suggesting the virus has been in circulation for quite some time, and earlier than the European events,” he said.

India has four confirmed cases of monkeypox-three patients in Kerala with a history of international travel and one in New Delhi without any such history. There have been many suspects in other states, but they have tested negative so far. Meanwhile, concurring with Dr Scaria’s analysis, other national experts said monkeypox has possibly been undetected in India for years.

In the last two months, monkeypox cases across the world have shot up to almost 19,000, with eight deaths. The outbreak was traced to a rave party in Madrid and has since spread to 78 countries.

About a week ago, the World Health Organisation declared monkeypox as a health emergency. WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said a couple of days back that the risk of monkeypox is moderate globally but high in Europe. However, over 90% of the world’s detections are from the US. Incidentally, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had in June indicated that there were at least two distinct monkeypox outbreaks underway outside Africa.

Experts in India say monkeypox has possibly been undetected in the country for years. “Monkeypox has so far not been a severe condition, and while cases have possibly occurred in India as well, they haven’t been prominent,” said Dr Jacob John, professor in the department of community health at CMC, Vellore. Dr John said the monkeypox virus, which belongs to the same variola family of viruses that causes the dreaded smallpox, has so far not been highly transmissible.

Dr Nerges Mistry, director of the Foundation for Medical Research in Mumbai, said that it is not strange to consider that monkeypox cases may have occurred in India. “The same virus could have different strains in different locations with different transmissibility,” she said.

