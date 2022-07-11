Home WORLD NEWS Monkeypox: Is enough being done to stop its global spread?
WORLD NEWS

Monkeypox: Is enough being done to stop its global spread?

by News
0 views
monkeypox:-is-enough-being-done-to-stop-its-global-spread?

On Monday, July 11 at 19:30 GMT:


Global cases of monkeypox have risen to more than 7,500 in at least 57 countries, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Historically found in west and Central Africa, the monkeypox virus is now spreading to new countries, including those outside the continent. Since early May, most new cases have been reported in Europe, the US, and particularly among men who have sex with men.

Because new cases are predominantly affecting gay and bisexual men, health officials are worried that social stigma will hamper efforts to trace and contain the disease as people may be less likely to report their symptoms or discuss their sexual history.

Monkeypox is generally a mild viral infection, but it can be serious or even fatal for people who are immunocompromised or very young. It is transmitted through close contact and can be prevented with vaccines that are also used to inoculate against smallpox.

Global supply of those vaccines is scarce and the WHO is working with manufacturers to address the issue. In Africa, where monkeypox is endemic in 11 countries, the continent’s top public health agency expressed the hope that rich countries would not hoard vaccines, as they did with COVID-19 inoculations.

In this episode of The Stream, we’ll look at what’s being done to curb the spread of monkeypox.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Amarnath Yatra resumes today, pilgrims hopeful of ‘darshan’

Goa CLP leader to be appointed today

IMD warns of heavy rains in several states,...

Russia-Ukraine live news: No ‘pause’ in Moscow’s attacks

Yosemite fire grows as crews try to protect...

Ukrainian rescuers dig for survivors after Russian missile...

What’s behind Elon Musk’s decision to cancel the...

Faroe Islands to limit controversial dolphin hunt quota...

Portugal deploys 3,000 firefighters to battle heatwave blazes

Djokovic beats Kyrgios to take fourth successive Wimbledon...

Leave a Reply