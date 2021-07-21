money-wey-i-suppose-spend-for-oba:-singer-idowest-acquires-benz-worth-millions-of-naira

Nigerian singer, Idowest has taken to social media to announce that he recently bought a new car, a Benz

The singer shared a photo of himself posing with his ride which must have cost him quite some millions of naira

Fans of the entertainers took to the comment section congratulating him for spending the money on himself

Popular Nigerian singer, Idowest has joined the list of Nigerian entertainers who have splurged money on new rides this year.

The singer recently shared a photo of himself on Instagram, posing by his newly acquired Benz at the dealership where he purchased it.

Fans congratulate Idowest on new car

Idowest in his caption revealed that he bought the car with the money he was supposed to spend at Obi Cubana’s mum’s burial in Oba, Anambra state.

“Money Wey I Suppose Go spend For Oba Do Dorime !!!! I go Use Am buy Benz. SAPA nice decision!!”

Check out the post below:

Fans congratulate Idowest

As expected, fans of the singer took to the comment section with congratulatory messages.

Read some of the comments gathered below:

Nengi acquires Range Rover

Big Brother . (BB.) star, Nengi purchased for herself a new Range Rover car and the news went viral online.

This came months after fans gifted her a black Range Rover car in January. Taking to her Instagram Story, the Lockdown ex-housemate announced the new whip alert with a video of herself showing off the luxury white ride.

The video which was reshared by numerous blogs had her fans gushing over with pride and some took to the comment section to celebrate the reality star’s latest move.

Source: .