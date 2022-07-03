“Money is not happiness, I hate this life” – Reality star, Mercy Eke laments

Big Brother . star and serial entrepreneur, Mercy Eke, has averred that money doesn’t equate happiness.

The CEO of Lambo Homes and BB. ‘Pepperdem’ winner stated this in a post via her official Twitter handle on Saturday night, July 2, while expressing unhappiness about the sad reality.

“Money is not happiness, I hate this life 😡,” Mercy Eke wrote on the micro-blogging platform.

Her tweet elicited varying reactions from tweeps. See some comments as you scroll.

@Iam_DaddyTom001 wrote, “But you played dirty to take BBN money.”

@kristea101, “She like to dey cap okoto, played so dirty to get the winning prize and now money is not bla blah blah”.

@discoverymma, “Money is not the problem. It’s the way you are making your money after BBN that’s pricking your heart and making you unhappy deep down. Find God and Close your legs more sis. You will see that genuine peace and happiness will start to find you”.

@obialoruchendu, “Once you make at least $3000 a month, that’s around N1.2m a month. Most of your essential money problems will be solved. Next is finding happiness… Happiness comes from what you feed your mind What you read, listen to, watch and the way you interpret events and self worth”.