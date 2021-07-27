“Money is good in this life” – Actress, Bisola declares, as she enters a private jet for the first time (Video)

Reality star and actress, Bisola Aiyeola has taken to social media to express her excitement as she flies in a private jet for the first time.

The Big Brother . star in a video shared on her official Instagram page gave her fans and followers details of her experience of her first time on a private jet.

Bisola revealed she was filled with excitement and even displayed all manners of dance steps as she stepped into the jet.

“Hello Dears, I can throwback on a Monday abi? I just want to alert you my familiaaaaaa that Finalllyyy I have enter private Jet ooo and I constituted all manner of Nuisancery available 😂😂😂 . I no go lie,Easy life sweet die chai”. She captioned the video.

Watch video below,

In other news, Bisola has said that she owes her success in the entertainment industry to her own efforts and personal struggles, not the reality television show.

Bisola said this minutes after receiving a surprise award during the 2018 African Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards held at the Eko Le Meridien Hotel and Suites in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Fielding questions from journalists on the sidelines of the event, Bisola, who received the Trailblazer’s Award in recognition of her impact in the developing African film and television space, said she had been on a journey to self realisation as an artiste since 2006.