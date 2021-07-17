“Money can’t buy you this much love” – Comedian, Funnybone reacts to the love and support Obi Cubana received from his friends for his mum’s burial

Nigerian comedian, Funnybone has countered a doctor who said that billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana got so much support from his friends for his mum’s burial because of his wealth.

The Nigerian doctor identified as Penking in a social media post opined that Obi Cubana received gifts worth millions of naira, including over 200 cows from his friends because he’s rich.

However, comedian Funnybone in counter reaction noted that wealth is not enough to receive the kind of love and support that Obi Cubana received.

According to him, the immense love and support is as a result of his goodwill over the years.

Funny bone’s post reads in part,

“Money cant buy this much love and support nope. Not even 10billion. The outpour of love you see in OBA today is 100percent goodwill to a kind man who equally attends events for others and support too. “The richest man in the world is the man owed favors. OBI don supports people shaa. Fix the event in the moon and give OBI date. Be sure he will attend and support you…”

See his posts below,