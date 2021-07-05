Monday steals: $288 off Apple Watch Series 5, $100 off Series 6 – AppleInsider

New price cuts have hit Apple Watch models this Monday, with the high-end Apple Watch Series 5 with a Stainless Steel Case and Milanese Loop Band now 38% off at Amazon. B&H Photo also has the cheapest price on the Apple Watch 6, with prices dipping to as low as $329 after a $100 discount.

Apple Watch sale

Kicking off Monday’s top deals, Apple resellers are knocking $100 off the 44mm Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS) in Red Aluminum, bringing the cost down to $329, according to the AppleInsider Apple Watch Series 6 Price Guide.

Those that prefer the sleek Blue Aluminum case with the Deep Navy Sport Band can also save $70 on the 40mm style at Amazon today.

Steep Apple Watch Series 5 discount

Bargain hunters on the lookout for the best closeout deal on a high-end Apple Watch can also save $287.55 on this Apple Watch Series 5 style featuring a 40mm Stainless Steel Case and Milanese Loop Band. Normally retailing for $749, this style is marked down to $461.45 while supplies last.

Additional Apple deals

AppleInsider and Apple Authorized Resellers are also running additional exclusive deals on additional devices that will not only deliver the lowest prices on many of the items, but also throw in bonus savings on software, peripherals and more. Here are just a few of the specials running this weekend: