moment-residents-and-bouncers-struggle-to-pick-money-at-obi-cubana’s-mum’s-burial-(video)

A video of residents and bouncers struggling to pick money sprayed at ‘the party of the year’, Obi Cubana’s mum’s burial is serving rounds on the internet.

The popular Nigerian billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana laid his mother to rest in Oba, Anambra state yesterday, July 16th and the massive display of wealth at the event caused social media buzzing.

The video which has now gone viral showed residents and even bouncers struggling to pick money as the guests made money rain at the event.

Watch video below,



Recall that veteran actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo had earlier taken to social media to flaunt the bundles of cash he was going to spray at Obi Cubana’s mum’s burial.

In a video shared on his official Instagram page he showed off the bundles of money that he would be spraying at the burial which would undoubtedly pass as ‘the party of the year’.