ENTERTAINMENT Moment Neo's mom asked Vee to sit next to her son at his birthday dinner (video)
ENTERTAINMENT

Moment Neo’s mom asked Vee to sit next to her son at his birthday dinner (video)

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
Posted by Opeyemi Soyoye on July 5, 2021

Big Brother .’s star, Neo’s mum has shown that she’s in support of her son’s relationship with fellow reality star, Vee.

An adorable video that found it’s way to the internet captured the moment Neo’s mum asked Vee to take her rightful place beside her son.

The reality star who turned a new age days ago threw a birthday dinner where his fans presented him with a brand new Mercedes Benz as well as whopping sum of Two Million Naira.

The party which was well attended by his colleagues, friends and fans also had his mum in attendance.

When Neo’s mum arrived at the venue his girlfriend Vee made way for her to sit beside her son. However, Neo’s mum gave up the seat and insisted that her son’s lover, Vee should be the one to sit beside him, while she made herself comfortable beside them.

Watch video below,

The adorable video has received positive comments from fans who commended Neo’s mum for showering Vee with so much love.

