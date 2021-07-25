moment-kate-henshaw’s-birthday-gift-is-unveiled-warms-hearts-on-social-media,-it’s-a-masterpiece

Kate Henshaw has taken receipt of her special birthday gift and the Nollywood actress is happy about the masterpiece

A portrait of the 50-year-old woman was delivered by @aim4goldarts and many social media users were impressed

In a video that was shared on Instagram, Kate was asked to sprinkle some golden particles on the portrait and watch it spring to life

A special birthday gift has been delivered to Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw for her 50th birthday.

The gift is a portrait of the actress that sprung to life after some golden particles were sprinkled on the frame.

Kate Henshaw received a surprise birthdy gift.

Photo credit: @aim4goldarts

Source: Instagram

In a video that was shared on Instagram by Nigerian artiste and social media influencer Tunde Ednut, the actress was asked to sprinkle the particles on the frame. She exclaimed in joy as she watched the portrait spring to life.

Kate couldn’t hide her joy that her smile was reflected in the masterpiece.

Many are impressed

Kate Henshaw at 50: Beautiful moment Nollywood star walked into her surprise birthday party

. previously reported that family and friends of Kate Henshaw were intentional about the actress having a memorable 50th birthday and it seemed they achieved their goal.

A video clip was shared on Instagram by @bankybestowed and it captured the beautiful moment the actress almost unknowingly walked into her own party.

In the clip, Henshaw could be seen walking up the stairs to go see a movie with some friends – as she had been told.

However, on seeing some people through the glass door she was supposed to use, the actress soon figured out that she had been tricked into attending her surprise birthday party.

