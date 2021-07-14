Home News Africa Moment Governor Sanwo-Olu arrested traffic robbers in Ojota, Lagos State (photos)
Moment Governor Sanwo-Olu arrested traffic robbers in Ojota, Lagos State (photos)

Posted by Opeyemi Soyoye on July 13, 2021

Photos serving rounds online has captured the moment Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu personally arrested traffic robbers in the Ojota area of the state.

Luck ran out on the suspected criminals on Monday, July 12th as they were nabbed while attempting to rob a motorist around Ojota in-bound Alausa.

It was gathered that the machete-wielding suspects were attempting to drag the motorist off his vehicle, when the governor’s convoy arrived the scene.

The security personnel attached to the Governor accosted the suspects, retrieved their dangerous weapons and arrested all three of them.

In other news, the executive Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said the parents of children convicted of cultism will also be punished.

The Governor made this known while addressing students on Thursday, May 27, during the Children’s Day celebration at the Police College, Ikeja.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, said a new law had been signed to fight cultism and it includes punishment for parents of wards convicted of cultism.

