Moment Governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodimma, experienced a power outage during a live interview

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, was momentarily thrown into darkness during a live interview with Channels TV on Tuesday night, August 16.

The governor was responding to a question about how he is handling the security situation in his state when power was suddenly interrupted, and he was thrown into utter darkness.

To curtail the rather embarrassing incident, the media team of Channels TV quickly switched to the studio.

A video capturing the moment is currently trending on the internet, especially in the Nigerian cyberspace, and has gotten people talking online.

Watch below,

In other news, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has claimed that the Federal Government has not been sincere with the process of resolving what has led to the lingering strike action.

The union which announced that it would be meeting with representatives of government today August 16, said government’s move to placate its members into calling off the strike with salary increment instead of holistically addressing the issues affecting university education in the country is “unfortunate”.

ASUU President, Emmanuel Osodeke, who featured on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday August 15, added that it is sad that the government says it does not have money to meet their demand.

