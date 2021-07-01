moment-davido-tried-stopping-obama-dmw-from-smoking-at-a-party-(video)

A video which shows the moment popular singer, Davido, tried stopping his late aide, Obama DMW, from smoking at a social gathering has surfaced online.

Although loud music was playing in the video, the body movement and gesture suggests that Davido was warning Obama about the cigarette and blue cup he was holding as he pointed at his hands. However, Obama playfully resisted Davido’s advise and continued dancing.

Watch the video below,

Obama DMW born Habeeb Uthman died on Tuesday, June 29th. According to reports, he complained of having breathing difficulties before driving himself to a hospital in Lagos. Sadly, he gave up the ghost hours later after suffering heart failure.

His remains was laid to rest on Wednesday, June 30, according to Islamic burial rites.