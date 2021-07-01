Home ENTERTAINMENT Moment Davido tried stopping Obama DMW from smoking at a party (Video)
ENTERTAINMENT

Moment Davido tried stopping Obama DMW from smoking at a party (Video)

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
moment-davido-tried-stopping-obama-dmw-from-smoking-at-a-party-(video)

A video which shows the moment popular singer, Davido, tried stopping his late aide, Obama DMW, from smoking at a social gathering has surfaced online.

Davido tried stopping

Although loud music was playing in the video, the body movement and gesture suggests that Davido was warning Obama about the cigarette and blue cup he was holding as he pointed at his hands. However, Obama playfully resisted Davido’s advise and continued dancing.

Watch the video below,

Obama DMW born Habeeb Uthman died on Tuesday, June 29th. According to reports, he complained of having breathing difficulties before driving himself to a hospital in Lagos. Sadly, he gave up the ghost hours later after suffering heart failure.

His remains was laid to rest on Wednesday, June 30, according to Islamic burial rites.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Regina Daniels shares photos from her son’s lavish...

I started my multi-million naira business with just...

Son rewards his mother’s love, builds a house...

4-year-old girl thrills the internet as she does...

Special Spesh gives update on boss Davido’s wellbeing...

Simi shows off walkie-talkie for easy access to...

We got through lockdown together: Tiwa Savage reminisces...

E dey pain: Angela Eguavoen lists 3 categories...

Local jeweller gushes as Queen Elizabeth stuns in...

Women install hidden cameras to catch out flatmate...

Leave a Reply