moment-billionaire,-e-money-arrived-at-obi-cubana-mother’s-burial-with-convoy-(video)

The burial of Obi Cubana’s mother will inarguably be the biggest event of 2021 as it has been the hottest topic of discussion on social media.

The event, which is slated to hold in Anambra state this weekend, has had top Nigerian celebrities and socialites leaving their normal business itinerary to attend the funeral.

Joining the A-list celebrities for the ceremony, Nigerian billionaire businessman, E-Money, has also stormed Anambra state to honour Obi Cubana’s late mother.

He travelled alongside his brother, singer Kcee and media personality, Ubi Franklin.

Ubi took to his Instagram page to share a video that captured their journey from the airport to Oba in a grand convoy which include high range cars, tow bikers and a police van.

Watch the video,