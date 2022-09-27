Home ENTERTAINMENT Moment BBNaija Star, Groovy Reunited With His Beautiful Sisters & Parents
Moment BBNaija Star, Groovy Reunited With His Beautiful Sisters & Parents

by News
BBNaija star, Groovy has reunited with his lovely and beautiful family.The reality TV show star got evicted from the popular show on Sunday, September 25 after spending quite a number of numbers in the house.

His eviction came as a shock, especially to his love interest, Phyna who could not believe her eyes and probably she might have wondered whether she was dreaming or not.

A day after Groovy’s eviction, he reunited with his family and it was an adorable moment. Watch the video below;

Some reactions the video got are;

kerenofkaeskarlet – I feel say na beauty rush go hug am just now o. My chest.

ceera.vareba – I don’t understand this Groovy oh 😂 the suit plus his walking step😂😂

christabel_scents – Phyna no go fit this family oooo. She no go fit com here with her agbero character oooo.

_leonarr – Any small thing I’ll start crying 😭😭😭

iambumem – Why is Groovy dressed like this biko

vonaries_09 – See as family soft na❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️…. That agbero gal can’t survive in this environment biko 😂😂😂😂

a.dewale_ – Omo see his beautiful sisters

minahcele1 – Groovy is one of the housemates that will be successful outside top6 or not groovy Hermes and sheggz will blow trust me

etz_sawler – Omo see resemblance btw groovy and his dad😘😘This is so sad and sweet at thesame time…

lady_fransec – Fathers way no dey like to they show emotions na waa ooo😅😅

