Moment BBNaija Star, Groovy Reunited With His Beautiful Sisters & Parents

BBNaija star, Groovy has reunited with his lovely and beautiful family.The reality TV show star got evicted from the popular show on Sunday, September 25 after spending quite a number of numbers in the house.

His eviction came as a shock, especially to his love interest, Phyna who could not believe her eyes and probably she might have wondered whether she was dreaming or not.

A day after Groovy’s eviction, he reunited with his family and it was an adorable moment. Watch the video below;

Some reactions the video got are;

kerenofkaeskarlet – I feel say na beauty rush go hug am just now o. My chest.

ceera.vareba – I don’t understand this Groovy oh 😂 the suit plus his walking step😂😂

christabel_scents – Phyna no go fit this family oooo. She no go fit com here with her agbero character oooo.

_leonarr – Any small thing I’ll start crying 😭😭😭

iambumem – Why is Groovy dressed like this biko

vonaries_09 – See as family soft na❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️…. That agbero gal can’t survive in this environment biko 😂😂😂😂

a.dewale_ – Omo see his beautiful sisters

minahcele1 – Groovy is one of the housemates that will be successful outside top6 or not groovy Hermes and sheggz will blow trust me

etz_sawler – Omo see resemblance btw groovy and his dad😘😘This is so sad and sweet at thesame time…

lady_fransec – Fathers way no dey like to they show emotions na waa ooo😅😅

