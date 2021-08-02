moment-alex-ekubo’s-wife-to-be-fancy-acholonu-refuses-guy-trying-to-dance-with-her,-says-only-actor-is-allowed

Actor Alex Ekubo’s fiancée recently clocked a new age and was lovingly celebrated by friends and family

The celebrant shared a video from the celebration on her Instagram page showing the moment a young man tried to dance with her

Fancy refused him and also noted that it is only her husband-to-be that is allowed to dance with her henceforth

PAY ATTENTION: . is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Nollywood actor Alex Ekubo’s wife-to-be, Fancy Acholonu, has gotten members of the online community talking after sharing a funny video on her Instagram page.

The young lady recently clocked a new age and some of her friends joined her for a lovely celebration at a restaurant.

Alex Ekubo’s wife-to-be Fancy Acholonu says he is the only one allowed to dance with her.

Photo: @fancyacholonu

Source: Instagram

However, Fancy decided to share a video from the celebration that stirred different reactions from people.

In the video, the birthday girl was spotted dancing when a guy who appeared to be a waiter approached and tried to dance with her.

She, however, quickly moved away and refused the individual’s gesture. Sharing the clip on her page, Fancy explained that it is only her husband-to-be that it allowed dancing with her.

She wrote:

“No man is allowed to dance with me again oo unless your name is Alexx Ekubo.”

Watch the clip below:

Pay Attention: Join . Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Fancy’s post stir reactions from followers

As expected, the video and Fancy’s caption got people talking in her comment section including Alex. Read what some of them had to say below:

alexxekubo said:

“Or Jeff Bezos….Every other person should fall back I can compete.”

riches6824 said:

“Yes o, you look so beautiful.”

ed_chioma said:

“The look on ur face tho.”

drj_johnson said:

“Exclusive dance rights I love this love in particular congratulations.”

megsbeautypalace said:

“It’s the reaction for me happy birthday celebration beautiful.”

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see . News on your Facebook News Feed!

Alex Ekubo declares Cameroon as second home

Meanwhile, . previously reported that actor Alex Ekubo declared Cameroon his second home after touching down in the West African country.

The movie star then went ahead to list the perks of being in the country including having constant electricity and being able to tweet.

According to him, since Nigerian musicians seemed to have taken over Ghana, then actors should also face Cameroon.

Source: .