mom-can-change-surname-of-kid-if-spouse-dies:-sc

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday said that a mother, being the sole natural guardian after the demise of her husband, is entitled to change the surname of her child and can give him the surname of her second husband if she marries again.

Observing that surname plays an important role in providing an environment and sense of family to children, a bench of Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and Krishna Murari said that a woman can give the child the surname of her second husband whom she remarries after the death of her first husband and can also give the child for adoption to her husband.

The court also said that mentioning her second husband as stepfather in the documents of the child is “almost cruel and mindless”.

The bench passed the order while adjudicating the legal battle between a woman and her in-laws for custody of the child and on surname. The apex court set aside the order of the Andhra Pradesh HC, which held that the woman can’t change the surname of the child after the demise of her husband.

“After the demise of her first husband, being the only natural guardian of the child we fail to see how the mother can be lawfully restrained from including the child in her new family and deciding the surname of the child. A surname refers to the name a person shares with other members of that person’s family, distinguished from that person’s given name or names; a family name. Surname is not only indicative of lineage and should not be understood just in context of history, culture and lineage but more importantly the role it plays is with regard to the social reality along with a sense of being for children in their particular environment. Homogeneity of surname emerges as a mode to create, sustain and display ‘family’,” the bench said.

It quashed the HC’s order, which had passed the verdict in favour of grandparents and had directed the mother, who after getting remarried gave the surname of her second husband to the child, to restore the surname. Questioning the HC order to mention her second husband as step-father in child’s documents, the bench said, “The direction of the high court to include the name of the appellant’s husband as stepfather in documents is almost cruel and mindless of how it would impact the mental health and self-esteem of the child.”

“A name is important as a child derives his identity from it and a difference in name from his family would act as a constant reminder of the factum of adoption and expose the child to unnecessary questions hindering a smooth, natural relationship between him and his parents. We, therefore, see nothing unusual in appellant mother, upon remarriage having given the child the surname of her husband or even giving the child in adoption to her husband,” it said. The stepfather in this case had adopted the child.

Allowing the plea of the mother who challenged the HC order, the apex court said that there was no specific prayer made by the grandparents challenging the change of surname but the HC even then passed the order. “It is thus befuddling to see judicial intervention in such a matter,” the bench said.



