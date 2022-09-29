Molly-Mae Hague’s pregnancy journey from gender reveal to keeping baby news secret

Molly-Mae Hague shocked fans recently when she announced she’s expecting her first child with boyfriend Tommy Fury.

The PrettyLittleThing creative director, 23, and her boxer beau, also 23, took to Instagram to share their happy news with their followers and posted an adorable video of Molly showcasing her blossoming baby bump for the first time.

The couple, who met on Love Island in 2019, have kept Molly’s pregnancy a secret for several months, with the mum-to-be strategically hiding her bump in photographs and their loved ones remaining tight-lipped.

The mum-to-be has now shared a handful of details about her journey so far, and has shared hints about her baby’s gender and potential names. Let’s take a look…

Announcement On 25 September, Molly and Tommy shared a joint Instagram post announcing that they’re expecting their first child together.

The adorable black-and-white video begins with a snippet of Molly’s heartwarming speech at the Love Island 2019 finale before switching to a clip of her and Tommy at a recent photoshoot, where the boxer can be seen planting a kiss on her baby bump.

Quoting her 2019 speech, Molly captioned the post: “I can’t wait for the adventures that we haven’t even dreamed of yet”, followed by an angel emoji.

The post racked up over two million in likes in one day with thousands of people leaving comments and wishing the couple well.

Due date After their announcement, fans started to guess how far gone Molly is and began trying to work out her due date.

The mum-to-be’s BFF and fellow Islander Maura Higgins, 31, shared a clip from a baby scan she attended with Molly on 21 July, which shows that the 23 year old was in her second trimester at the time of the ultrasound appointment.

Tommy also dropped a hint recently when a fan asked during an Instagram Q&A: “When is Molly getting that ring… I think it’s time.” The dad-to-be responded: “It was probably time about six months ago but it’s coming very soon.”

With fans eager to know more, Molly has now shared a hint about her due date as she revealed that she’s already over five months pregnant.

She took part in a brief Q&A with her fans and one person asked: “Was it hard to ‘hide’ it? xxx”.

To which Molly replied, saying: “Strangely… no. It wasn’t. I set myself a goal to get to five months without people knowing and I really didn’t think I would get that far… but we actually went past that point!

“It was so special having it as mine and Tommy’s secret – I also have some amazing secret keeping friends / family too.”

Gender reveal Molly and Tommy are yet to announce if they’re having a boy or girl, but the influencer has revealed that they do know the gender of the baby.

After their initial social media announcement, Molly uploaded a two-minute video to YouTube which details her and Tommy’s journey as parents-to-be so far, including the moment she broke the news to him and their first scan.

Towards the end of the video, Molly can be seen standing next to a huge white balloon with ‘Boy or Girl?’ printed across it. As she goes to pop the balloon, the video cuts to her and Tommy celebrated while surrounded by confetti.

The clip is in black-and-white, so fans are yet to find out whether they’re having a boy or girl. However, eagle-eyed fans noticed Molly had a pink rattle in her shopping trolley recently as Tommy shared a snap of her while they were out picking up groceries, prompting many to presume they’re having a baby daughter.

Names Comments Molly and Tommy have made in the past about starting a family have resurfaced since they announced they’re set to become parents, including hints about potential names.

Molly previously revealed that she would choose something unusual as her child’s moniker, saying: “No one in my child’s class is going to have the same name as them. I already have names in mind that I know everyone is going to hate, and I just can’t wait for it.”

Tommy previously revealed that the pair already had names picked out for their unborn children but would be keeping them a secret so nobody else used them.

Mum-to-be Molly recently told how she and Tommy had chosen names for their kids right at the start of their romance, and that they’re definitely sticking with them.

“We had a boy and girl name picked out from basically the day we met,” she wrote. “We are sticking with the name we’ve had planned all along.”

