Molly-Mae Hague fans go wild for stunning pregnancy dress and it’s only £45

Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague has announced that she’s expecting her first child with boyfriend Tommy Fury.

Molly, 23, and Tommy, also 23, announced the happy news on Instagram on 25 September, with the pair sharing an adorable black-and-white video of Tommy kissing Molly’s blossoming bump.

In the clip, mum-to-be Molly can be seen excitedly rubbing her bump while wearing a stunning maxi dress, and fans have been quick to hunt the influencer’s outfit down.

The grey knitted dress is priced at £45 and is from Topshop, which is now exclusively stocked on ASOS, and features a roll neck and side split.

Molly-Mae announced their happy news on social media where Tommy could be seen kissing her bump

(Image: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram)

She wore a £45 Topshop midi dress in the clip

(Image: ASOS)

The dress is already selling fast on the sight, no doubt thanks to fashionista Molly’s influence, so it’s likely that it won’t be available for much longer.

The PrettyLittleThing creative director and her boxer beau were inundated with congratulatory messages after they announced their happy news, with thousands flocking to wish them well.

The couple’s adorable video has so far racked up over 2 million likes in just 24 hours, with over 42,000 people commenting on the post.

Among those congratulating Molly and Tommy was former Islander and Molly’s BFF Maura Higgins, who excitedly wrote: “AND THERE WE GO IM CRYING AGAIN!!!! LOVE YOU SO SO MUCH.”

Molly-Mae recently announced that she’s expecting her first child

(Image: Instagram / mollymae)

Become an OK! VIP and you will unlock access to all of our big exclusives…

Be the first to meet the latest showbiz babies, see the most sought after wedding pictures of the year, or take a guided tour around your favourite star’s lavish multi-million pound home – all for free!

Sign up here

The mum-to-be’s older sister Zoe Hague said: “Love all 3 of you so much. You’re going to be incredible parents,” while Tommy’s sister-in-law Paris Fury added: “Awww I’ve watched this 20 times and just keep watching,” alongside several smiling emojis.

The heartwarming video montage featured a clip from Molly’s emotional speech at the Love Island 2019 finale, where she declared her love for Tommy in front of their fellow Islanders.

It then cut to a close-up of Molly’s baby bump, with dad-to-be Tommy sweetly planting a kiss on her stomach as they beamed.

Quoting her 2019 speech, Molly-Mae captioned the clip: “I can’t wait for the adventures that we haven’t even dreamed of yet”, followed by an angel emoji.

Molly and Tommy are set to become parents for the first time

(Image: Dave Benett/Getty Images)

The pair met on Love Island in 2019 and came in second place on the ITV2 dating show, with Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea being crowned the winners.

Molly and Tommy’s romance has continued go from strength to strength since leaving the villa, and earlier this year they announced that they’d purchased their first home.

-



Molly-Mae Hague pregnant – Love Island star expecting first baby with Tommy Fury Molly-Mae Hague shares glimpse inside her and Tommy Fury’s £3.5 mansion

Inside Molly-Mae Hague’s impressive dressing room in new £3.5 million home

Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague supports Tommy Fury as he takes part in first triathlon

Get exclusive celebrity stories and shoots straight to your inbox with OK!’s daily newsletter

–