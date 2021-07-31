Mokoena open to Kaizer Chiefs or Mamelodi Sundowns move – Agent

The Bafana Bafana midfielder could leave Matsatsantsa during this transfer period

Glyn Binkin, the agent of SuperSport United midfielder Teboho Mokoena says they “will consider local options” as Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns are reportedly interested in the player.

The 24-year-old is said to have been a target of the two traditional giants.

Binkin says the midfielder is eying a move overseas but they have not ruled out the player joining a local club.

“There’s obviously interest from local clubs, obviously, Chiefs, Sundowns have expressed interest,” Binkin told iDiski Times.

“But I think he would like to first go overseas, I think that will be his priority. And that’s what we focus on for now. We will consider the local options, they will always be there, I believe because he’ll always be a good player. But he wants to be able to test himself at a higher level.”

Mokoena was with the South Africa national Under-23 side at the Olympic Games in Japan.

He scored in the 4-3 defeat to France in what drew attention to him.

While Chiefs and Sundowns are reportedly after the player, Binkin feels it will be “sensible” for SuperSport to accept offers from overseas clubs.

“But to be honest, SuperSport will also be sensible in terms of Teboho, they will ideally like him to go overseas,” Bikini said.

“So if it means they will be accepting less potentially now, but with a bigger up-sell in the future, I’m sure that they would consider that.”

Mokoena was a 19-year-old when then-SuperSport United coach Baxter promoted him from the reserve side to make his debut in a 4-1 win over Highlands Park in October 2016.

Since that season, Mokoena has been clocking more than 20 league games per season, with his highest being 29 during the 2019/20 campaign

Losing Mokoena could prove to be a blow to SuperSport coach Kaitano Tembo who has already seen Grant Kekana joining Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Tshwane side is also concerned they could lose Sipho Mbule who is a reported target of Chiefs and Sundowns.

This comes after Tembo said they have no financial capacity to go into the market for big-name players.