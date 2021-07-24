Mohit Malik on returning to work: Can’t sit and wait, have to run my house – Hindustan Times

Actor Mohit Malik is ready to move out of his self-imposed paternity break, and is actively sifting through projects. But it comes with a lot of hesitation.

“I have been so busy with Ekbir (his son) till now. It was something which I manifested. I wanted to be at home for the first two months and last month of Addite’s pregnancy. Now, I want to go back. I meet people, I am going to narrations. I will pick up something if I like,” says Malik, who became a father in April this year.

With a baby at home, going to set and shooting without a mask comes with the fear of getting the virus and that bothers him as well.

“There is hesitation. But at the end of the day, we all have to work whatever said and done. I have to go to set and run my house. I have to work. (I hope) sabka vaccination jaldi hoga, precautions will be in place, and I will take all the precautions,” the 37-year-old tells us.

He continues, “I hope nothing happens. I will have to go to the set. I have to work. You can’t sit at home thinking ‘I am not going to go’. Then who is going to run my house? I have to go out and work. You can’t sit at home and just be on Instagram.”

Known for Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Doli Armaano Ki, Miilee, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, Malik has also participated in dance reality shows such as Nach Baliye and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Now, he is looking at expanding his horizon to the web, but isn’t letting go of the small screen.

“I have worked very hard in my 14 year long career. I don’t want to leave TV, switch or put a gap of one year to try for something else. Yes, I am open to that but I don’t want to leave TV. Small screen has great reach,” he confesses.

Malik is looking for “multidimensional” roles. “It has to be something which excites me. Something which doesn’t let me sleep. That is what excites me, otherwise it becomes very boring,” he concludes.