mohammed-zubair-gets-5-day-bail-in-sitapur-case

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday granted five-day interim bail to

Mohammed Zubair

in an FIR against him at

Sitapur

in Uttar Pradesh for hurting

religious sentiments

of

Hindus

, but the co-founder of

Alt News

will remain in judicial custody granted by a

Delhi court

in connection with an FIR for alleged disrespect to a Hindu deity.

The UP police, which got his custody from a Sitapur court, is in the process of taking Zubair to his residence at Bengaluru for recovering the laptop, phones and other devices he used to send out tweets that allegedly hurt religious sentiments.

A bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and J K Maheshwari granted Zubair interim bail for five days, or till further orders, and posted his petition for quashing the Sitapur FIR for detailed hearing on July 12. His counsel Colin Gonsalves said he had acknowledged his tweet branding three Hindu religious leaders, who had been arrested for hate speech, as ‘hatemongers’.

“Once he accepts his tweets, where is the question of further investigation? There will be nothing left in this country for seekers of truth and secularism, if the person, who busts fake and hate speeches in social media using his forensic skills, is arrested for exposing the hatemongers even when the real hatemongers are on bail,” Gonsalves said.

As Zubair’s counsel branded the three religious leaders as “hatemongers” citing the FIRs registered against them by police even though no court has convicted them yet, solicitor general Tushar Mehta, appearing for the UP government, said the cases against Zubair needed thorough investigation. Otherwise, going by his counsel’s logic, Zubair too risked getting branded as a person offending religious sentiments merely because FIRs have been registered against him, he said.

The SG said Zubair’s anticipatory bail was rejected on June 10, he filed an appeal in SC on June 15 and had sought urgent hearing after more than three weeks after realising that he faced threats from several quarters. Mehta said Zubair has suppressed vital facts that the Sitapur court had rejected his bail plea and granted police his custody.

“Mere owning up to the tweets is not the end of investigation. He has indulged in a series of tweets for years with the intention of hurting religious sentiments of a particular section. Whether he is part of a larger design, and whether aided by forces inimical to India, are to be investigated thoroughly. For this the police needs the phones and other devices he had used to further his purported agenda,” the SG said. He also clarified that Zubair is already in judicial custody in relation to an FIR registered in Delhi and that he could not be released even on grant of bail in Sitapur case.

Appearing for the investigating officer at Sitapur, additional solicitor general SV Raju defended slapping of Section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 295A (deliberate malicious acts to outrage religious sentiments) charges against Zubair and said he had been issuing tweets, and not writing to police as claimed by his counsel, to provoke enmity between religious groups .

Justices Banerjee and Maheshwari said, “In the meanwhile, the petitioner shall be granted interim bail in connection with the FIR registered on June 1 at PS Khairabad, District Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh for a period of five days from today or until further orders of the Regular Bench on terms and conditions to be imposed by the Judicial Magistrate-I, Sitapur, which shall include the conditions that the petitioner shall not post any tweets and shall not tamper with any evidence, electronic or otherwise in Bengaluru or anywhere else.”

The bench clarified that its order pertained to the Sitapur FIR and is not concerned with any other FIR lodged elsewhere.

