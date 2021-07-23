An aspirant for the forthcoming Anambra State governorship election, George Moghalu, has taken the All Progressives Congress to the Federal High Court Abuja, for alleged failure to conduct a valid primary election.

Moghalu prayed the court for an order to remove Andy Uba and the APC from participating in the governorship election in Anambra State.

He also sought for N122.5m as damages, which included a refund of the money spent in getting the indication of interest and nomination form.

The petitioner also asked for N100m as compensation for the breach of contract to commence and conclude the primary election.

Moghalu accused the APC of refusing to conclude the selection and nomination process for its candidates for the governorship election.

In his affidavit, he deposed that the party had decided to adopt direct primary which was why they published a list of venues that was meant for the exercise.

He also stated that the party received the sum of N22.5m from him for indication of interest and nomination in order to allow him participate in the primary election.

According to him, he was only informed a day before the primaries that the election committee was to address all aspirants and stakeholders in Awka.

“The committee announced election results it did not conduct, and which fakery was credited to the third defendant as the winner of the primary election scheduled for emergence as APC’s candidate in the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State,” he stated.

He also asserted that the APC did not invite the Independent National Electoral Commission to monitor the process.

