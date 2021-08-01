– Moghalu Rejoices with Sanusi at 60THISDAYLIVE – THISDAY Newspapers

Sunday Ehigiator

A former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Kingsley Moghalu has congratulated the Sarkin Kano, His Royal Majesty (HRM), Muhammadu Sanusi II, as he turns 60 years of age.

In a statement yesterday, Moghalu described Sanusi as a man that has made a tremendous impact on Africa’s largest economy as CBN’s governor from 2009 to 2014 and also broadly on Nigeria’s national affairs.

He also said Sanusi’s impact cut across the sphere of Islamic religious and social affairs, as an author and public intellectual, and on the global stage.

“Not only were you honoured as the World Central Bank Governor of the Year and Africa’s Central Bank Governor of the Year in 2012 by The Banker Magazine, you were named by TIME Magazine as one of the 100 Most Influential Persons in the World in 2011.

“I am proud of you, proud to call you a brother and a friend, and proud of the great work we did together, the world class reforms of Nigeria’s banking sector and payments system we undertook at the CBN under your overall leadership.”

Moghalu said these reforms were simply visionary, courageous, and well ahead of what was obtained in several economically and institutionally more advanced jurisdictions after the Great Financial Crisis.

“I recall with deep appreciation the role you played as a ‘destiny helper’ in my life. You invited me back home to Nigeria in 2009 from my base in Geneva, Switzerland and recommended me to now-late President Umaru Yar’Adua for high-level national service as a Deputy Governor of the CBN to support you as Head of the Financial System Stability (FSS) Directorate.

“Your consistent respect for, and encouragement of leadership and professional competence in the service of Nigeria’s national interest is one the traits I most respect you for. We became on my return home not just colleagues, but friends for life.

“As Emir of the great emirate of Kano, and now as the Khalifa of the Tijaniyya Sufi Islamic order in Nigeria, you have been similarly consequential.”

Moghalu therefore expressed optimism in Sanusi’s ability to deploy his leadership influence in a spiritual order to advance his vision for social reforms for the development and stability of the northern part of the country.