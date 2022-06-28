moghalu-kicks-as-buhari-confers-gcon-award-on-ex-cjn,-tanko-muhammad

Former African Democratic Party (ADC) presidential aspirant, Kingsley Moghalu, has faulted President Muhammadu Buhari for conferring the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) on the immediate past Chief Justices of Nigeria, CJN, Ibrahim Tanko.

Buhari had during the swearing-in of Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as Acting Chief Judge of Nigeria at the State House, conferred the second-highest national honour that can be bestowed on any Nigerian national on Tanko.

He said the award was being conferred on the jurist for the good work he did while at the saddle as CJN.

But reacting, Moghalu on his Twitter page, said Tanko’s tenure was spectacularly undistinguished.

“I’m not exactly certain what qualifies our recently retired Chief Justice of Nigeria Tanko Muhammad for the very high national Honour of GCON.

“The man retired under a cloud. His tenure was spectacularly undistinguished. Nigeria’s judiciary is corrupt and needs to be cleaned up.”