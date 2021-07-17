Modern Love Season 2 trailer gives us a look at the individual storylines – Amazon Adviser

We’ve waited some time for Modern Love Season 2, and our patience is paying off. We now get a look at the Modern Love Season 2 trailer.

With less than a month to go before Modern Love Season 2 comes to Amazon, we’re finally getting a look at the next eight stories. The series is inspired by the bioreports column, with a look at all the different types of love in the modern world.

There are some excellent cast members joining for the second season. While we only get a glimpse at their stories, we do get a hint of what they will be about. There are some cute stories coming up, just like we got in the first season.

Tobias Menzies’s episode is one that Outlander fans will be looking forward to. It’s time to see him in a very different role compared to Black Jack Randall and Frank Randall. He’ll play a man who has fallen in love, and it turns out it’s with his ex-wife. Some exes do find their ways back to each other—although some of us will probably always hate our exes.

Kit Harington, Anna Paquin, and more on Modern Love Season 2

Kit Harington gets a lot of focus in the Modern Love Season 2 trailer. We get to see him meet a cute girl on a train but doesn’t get her number. He explains they arrange another time and date to meet on the train again. This certainly looks like an adorable storyline.

Then there’s Anna Paquin fresh from Flack and into a role that looks a little more…put together? We don’t see a lot of her story, but she is out to dinner with someone.

There are a lot of adorable storylines of people meeting for the first time and going on first dates. But this won’t be all of the storylines. Like last season, there will be some different types of love throughout the eight episodes.

Take a look at the Modern Love Season 2 trailer:

Modern Love Season 2 is coming to Amazon Prime Video on Friday, Aug. 13.