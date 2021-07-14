Home Lifestyle Modern Love Podcast: The Upside of Our Parents’ Divorce
Between parental standoffs and handoffs, these siblings formed an unshakable bond.

Hosted by Daniel Jones and Miya Lee; produced by Julia Botero, with help from Hans Buetow and Tracy Mumford; edited by Sara Sarasohn; music by Marion Lozano; mixed by Corey Schreppel.

What’s the secret to sibling success? Apparently, an ugly divorce. At least, that’s how it went down for Ellen Umansky and her two brothers.

Ellen’s parents separated when she was 9. “They loved us deeply, but there were battles to be won — emotional, reputational, financial,” Ellen wrote in her Modern Love essay.

Ellen and her brothers were flung into a new reality of parental feuds and convoluted calendar arrangements. Amid this, her brothers became her family within the family — her “one constant and comfort.”

Today’s episode is about “Team Umansky,” as Ellen’s husband calls them, a unit that has stuck together from adolescence through adulthood.

Hosted by: Daniel Jones and Miya Lee

Produced by: Julia Botero, Hans Buetow and Tracy Mumford

Edited by: Sara Sarasohn

Executive Producer: Wendy Dorr

Music by: Marion Lozano and Dan Powell

Mixed by: Corey Schreppel

Narrated by: Gabra Zackman

Special thanks: Julia Simon, Mahima Chablani, Bonnie Wertheim, Anya Strzemien, Joanna Nikas, Choire Sicha, Lisa Tobin, Sam Dolnick and Ryan Wegner at Audm.

Thoughts? Email us at modernlovepodcast@nytimes.com.

Want more from Modern Love? Read past stories. Watch the TV series and sign up for the newsletter. We also have swag at the NYT Store and two books, “Modern Love: True Stories of Love, Loss, and Redemption” and “Tiny Love Stories: True Tales of Love in 100 Words or Less.”

