modern-love-podcast:-the-upside-of-our-parents’-divorce

What’s the secret to sibling success? Apparently, an ugly divorce. At least, that’s how it went down for Ellen Umansky and her two brothers.

Ellen’s parents separated when she was 9. “They loved us deeply, but there were battles to be won — emotional, reputational, financial,” Ellen wrote in her Modern Love essay.

Ellen and her brothers were flung into a new reality of parental feuds and convoluted calendar arrangements. Amid this, her brothers became her family within the family — her “one constant and comfort.”