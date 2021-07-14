Style|Modern Love Podcast: The Upside of Our Parents’ Divorce
Between parental standoffs and handoffs, these siblings formed an unshakable bond.
Hosted by Daniel Jones and Miya Lee; produced by Julia Botero, with help from Hans Buetow and Tracy Mumford; edited by Sara Sarasohn; music by Marion Lozano; mixed by Corey Schreppel.
What’s the secret to sibling success? Apparently, an ugly divorce. At least, that’s how it went down for Ellen Umansky and her two brothers.
Ellen’s parents separated when she was 9. “They loved us deeply, but there were battles to be won — emotional, reputational, financial,” Ellen wrote in her Modern Love essay.
Ellen and her brothers were flung into a new reality of parental feuds and convoluted calendar arrangements. Amid this, her brothers became her family within the family — her “one constant and comfort.”
Today’s episode is about “Team Umansky,” as Ellen’s husband calls them, a unit that has stuck together from adolescence through adulthood.
Hosted by: Daniel Jones and Miya Lee
Produced by: Julia Botero, Hans Buetow and Tracy Mumford
Edited by: Sara Sarasohn
Executive Producer: Wendy Dorr
Music by: Marion Lozano and Dan Powell
Mixed by: Corey Schreppel
Narrated by: Gabra Zackman
Special thanks: Julia Simon, Mahima Chablani, Bonnie Wertheim, Anya Strzemien, Joanna Nikas, Choire Sicha, Lisa Tobin, Sam Dolnick and Ryan Wegner at Audm.
