Modder Discovers the PS1 Logo is a 3D Model | Game Rant – GameRant

For many gamers, the PlayStation 1 was a cornerstone console. From the PS1’s incredibly robust library to the nostalgia value behind it, the console is a household name that gamers will recognize. What some casual fans of the console may not know is that the logo itself isn’t a still graphic, but a full on 3D model.

To see what the PS1 logo is may require some perspective to it. While it has some colors and shapes that form a unique design, when looked at a certain way, one can see the letters. It’s a P on top of a horizontal S, which many fans of the console can easily identify, and some might say is better than the PS5’s. One modder was able to discover that the logo is a 3D model, and that it could be rotated and viewed at different angles.

Continue scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

The first evidence of the logo being a 3D model extends from a glitch when a player tries booting up a disc that isn’t a PS1 game in the console. Normally, the PS1 logo will appear after the initial PS1’s boot up screen. If the disc passes the console’s authentication test, confirming that it is a PS1 game, then the logo will be read off the disc and show up normally. If it isn’t, then it is replaced with a set of strange lines and shapes. The post on Twitter that showed the model of the logo sees how much perspective is required to make the original logo so recognizable. One fan was then able to recreate the logo and import it into Unreal Engine, rotating it to view it at different angles.

Fans were surprised to see that the logo was a 3D model that could be manipulated, while others who had owned the PS1 reminisced about finding out this glitch for the first time. This is not the first secret that the PlayStation console line have been hiding, as some discovered that the PS2 console itself also had a nifty feature that also involved its logo.

While Sony is looking towards the future with its PS5, the PS1 still holds quite a bit of value for gamers. So much so that some are baffled with Sony’s efforts at game preservation, with many classics that stemmed from the PS1 still unavailable to play without an older console, like the PS3. With some looking back at these older consoles, there might be more secrets that could be discovered in the process while trying to preserve the library.

MORE: PS1 Vs. N64: 10 Popular Multiplatform Games Of The Generation (And Which System Ran Them Better)





Email



Indiefoxx Loses Twitch Partnership