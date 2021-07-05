mock-draft-watch:-lions-land-new-franchise-qb-with-the-no.-1-pick

The last time the Detroit Lions earned the No. 1 overall pick, back in 2009, the franchise landed Matthew Stafford. One contemporary mock draft has the Lions repeating that history, hopefully with successful results, in the 2022 NFL draft.

Pro Football Network projects the Lions to earn the No. 1 overall pick in next year’s draft, based on composite Super Bowl odds. And with that pick, the Lions land Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler.

It’s a divisive decision, something PFN notes in the commentary,

Despite the financial ramifications of Goff’s contract, they bring in Spencer Rattler to change the franchise’s fortunes. The Arizona high school record holder for passing yards suffered a shaky start to his first season as the starter for Oklahoma last year. However, his development through the season was remarkable. There’s no doubting his arm strength, pocket presence, and ability to make plays out of structure. Another season of consistent development should ensure he sews up the QB1 spot in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Rattler figures to be one of the more polarizing prospects aiming for the top spot next year. If he plays in 2021 the way he wrapped up 2020, most Lions fans would be happy to land the dynamic Rattler as the QB of the future unless Goff reverts to his Pro Bowl form.