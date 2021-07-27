mock-draft-roundup:-who-the-experts-project-the-warriors-to-pick-in-the-first-round-of-the-2021-nba-draft

Despite draft week being officially underway, it’s still unclear what the Golden State Warriors will do in the 2021 draft.
Trade one pick for a veteran? Move No. 7 and No. 14 for a potential star? Land a proven prospect? Take a flier on a player that needs development? All questions that could be answered when the Warriors go on the clock on Thursday night.
With trade chatter buzzing in the background, players like UConn wing James Bouknight, Baylor guard Davion Mitchell and Arkansas guard Moses Moody have been often linked to Golden State in mock drafts, but there’s still the chance for a surprise on draft night.
While Bob Myers and Steve Kerr continue to map out the game plan for Thursday night’s draft, Warriors Wire is looking at different predictions for Golden State’s picks at No. 7 and No. 14. The mock draft roundup looks at 10 different predictions from mock drafts from published July 7-27.
For more coverage of the draft, check out USA TODAY’s Rookie Wire, including a complete 60 pick roundtable mock draft from the editors and contributors with the NBA Wire network.
This post originally appeared on Warriors Wire! Follow us on Facebook!
Pick No. 7 (First Round)
Photo by Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images
-
Bryan Kalbrosky – For The Win (7/9): James Bouknight – G – UConn
-
Jonathan Wasserman – Bleacher Report (7/21): Moses Moody – G – Arkansas
-
Tommy Call III – Warriors Wire (7/22): James Bouknight – G – UConn
-
Gary Parrish – CBS Sports (7/23): Davion Mitchell – G – Baylor
-
Cody Taylor – Rookie Wire (7/26): James Bouknight – G – UConn
-
Jeremy Woo – Sports Illustrated (7/26): Jonathan Kuminga – F – G League Ignite
-
Kevin O’Connor – The Ringer (7/27): Josh Giddey – G – Adelaide 36ers
-
Jason McIntyre – Fox Sports (7/27): Moses Moody – G – Arkansas
-
Sam Vecenie – The Athletic (7/27): Jonathan Kuminga – F – G League Ignite
-
Jonathan Givony – ESPN (7/27): Jonathan Kuminga – F – G League Ignite
Pick No. 14 (First Round)
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
-
Bryan Kalbrosky – For The Win (7/9): Nah’Shon Hyland – G – VCU
-
Jonathan Wasserman – Bleacher Report (7/21): Chris Duarte – G – Oregon
-
Tommy Call III – Warriors Wire (7/22): Chris Duarte – G – Oregon
-
Gary Parrish – CBS Sports (7/23): Alpheren Sengun – F – Besiktas
-
Cody Taylor – Rookie Wire (7/26): Chris Duarte – G – Oregon
-
Jeremy Woo – Sports Illustrated (7/26): Chris Duarte – G – Oregon
-
Kevin O’Connor – The Ringer (7/27): Moses Moody – G – Arkansas
-
Jason McIntyre – Fox Sports (7/27): Chris Duarte – G – Oregon
-
Sam Vecenie – The Athletic (7/27): Chris Duarte – G – Oregon
-
Jonathan Givony – ESPN (7/27): Chris Duarte – G – Oregon
Roundup
Arden Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
-
Chris Duarte – Oregon (No. 14) – 7 picks
-
Jonantha Kuminga – G League Ignite (No. 7): 3 picks
-
James Bouknight – UConn (No. 7): 3 picks
-
Moses Moody – Arkansas (No. 7 & No. 14): 3 picks
-
Josh Giddey – Adelaide 36ers (No. 7): 1 pick
-
Davion Mitchell – Baylor (No. 7): 1 pick
-
Alpheren Sengun – Besiktas (No. 14): 1 pick
-
Nah’Shon Hyland – VCU (No. 7): 1 pick
[listicle id=38675]
1
1