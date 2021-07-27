mlb-trade-deadline:-cubs,-red-sox-have-discussed-anthony-rizzo

Cubs, Red Sox have discussed a Anthony Rizzo trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Not Anthony Rizzo. The Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Sox reportedly have discussed a trade centered around the first baseman.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports “the Cubs have at least had preliminary conversations with Boston about a deal for Rizzo, according to sources, as Boston has the worst first-base production of any team in baseball this season.”

Passan even mentions the Milwaukee Brewers as a team looking for a first baseman, but notes that it’d be an underwhelming return for the Cubs.

Not to mention the ire of Cubs fans if they had to watch Rizzo play against the Cubs as a Brewer.

There are fan favorites, and whatever is above and beyond that is Anthony Rizzo. He’s the heart and soul of the Cubs team and fanbase.

While he hasn’t been officially named the Cubs’ team captain, one of the biggest wrongs in Cubs history if he leaves the team never getting that honor, he’s been unofficially given that title by the Wrigleyville faithful.

It would be a full circle journey for Anthony Rizzo, whose professional career began with in Boston.

ESPN’s Buster Olney predicted Rizzo would join the Red Sox before the trade deadline on Sunday Night Baseball.

“…They saw Tampa Bay go out and make that big deal for Nelson Cruz, to get that one hitter who’s absolutely perfect in the middle of their lineup,” Olney said, via NESN. “And they’re (Red Sox) having a great season. They know they got Chris Sale coming back. He looks tremendous, but they could use some bullpen help and they could use some help at first base. Anthony Rizzo checks every box. He’s a left-handed hitter, which they need. He would help the defense, he would help the pitching and you know that his heart rate in October would be 60 instead of 160.”

While Kris Bryant has been widely speculated as a trade deadline target

