mlb-rumors:-red-sox-second-round-pick-jud-fabian-won’t-sign

Contract talks apparently have stalled between the Boston Red Sox and their second-round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, Jud Fabian.

Peter Gammons of The Athletic reported Monday that Fabian isn’t signing with the Red Sox due to the team not offering a $3 million signing bonus, which two teams after Boston in the draft were willing to pay the Florida outfielder.

Fabian, expected by many to be a first-round selection, slid to Boston at No. 40 overall. That spot would earn him a slot value around $1.8 million.

With two more years of eligibility, Fabian could look to return to the Gators and improve his draft stock for 2022. Last season, the 20-year-old hit.249/.364/.560 with 79 strikeouts in 59 games, though he showed off his pop with 20 home runs.

The deadline for the two sides to come to terms on a deal is Aug. 1.