mlb-roundup:-mariners-overtake-astros-on-dylan-moore’s-slam

Dylan Moore hit a grand slam with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning as the Seattle Mariners overcame a seven-run deficit to defeat the visiting Houston Astros 11-8 on Monday night.

Kyle Seager added a three-run homer and rookie Cal Raleigh had a three-run double as the Mariners won their fourth consecutive game. The Astros had a three-game winning streak snapped.

Kendall Graveman (4-0) got the victory with a scoreless inning of relief, and Paul Sewald worked the ninth for his fourth save of the season.

Houston’s Ryne Stanek (1-2) got two outs in the eighth but also allowed a hit and a walk. Brooks Raley came on and walked Tom Murphy to load the bases for Moore, who homered halfway up the second deck in left field at T-Mobile Park.

Red Sox 5, Blue Jays 4

Alex Verdugo crushed a go-ahead, two-run home run in the eighth inning to carry Boston past visiting Toronto.

Verdugo (three RBIs) capped the Red Sox’s second dramatic comeback in as many days as they won for the sixth time in the past seven games. Rafael Devers also homered for Boston.

Adam Ottavino (3-3) got the win, and Matt Barnes pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his 22nd save. It was Boston’s major-league-leading 33rd come-from-behind win. Bo Bichette hit a two-run homer for the Blue Jays, who have dropped five of six.

Phillies 6, Nationals 5

Andrew McCutchen hit a walk-off, three-run home run off closer Brad Hand and host Philadelphia rallied past Washington.

Rhys Hoskins also hit a three-run homer for the Phillies. Archie Bradley (5-1) earned the win in relief.

Josh Bell tripled and drove in two runs while Josh Harrison added an RBI triple for the Nationals. Hand (5-5) took the loss after allowing McCutchen’s homer, recording just one out in the ninth.

Cubs 6, Reds 5

Javier Baez delivered a game-ending, pinch-hit single against Amir Garrett and Anthony Rizzo and Willson Contreras homered as host Chicago rallied to defeat Cincinnati.

Out of the starting lineup as he rested a sore left heel, Baez hit Garrett’s first pitch near the warning track in center field. Garrett entered after Heath Hembree (2-5) loaded the bases on two walks and a hit batsman.

Cincinnati’s Joey Votto homered for the third straight game and drove in three runs. Kyle Farmer also went deep for the Reds, who led 5-3 after six innings.

Braves 2, Mets 0 (Game 1)

Kyle Muller capped five solid innings by inducing a double play from Pete Alonso as Atlanta beat host New York in the first game of a doubleheader.

Muller (2-3) allowed four hits, struck out three, walked two and threw 75 pitches in his second career outing against the Mets.

Joc Pederson hit an RBI double in the third inning off Marcus Stroman (7-9) and Orlando Arcia drove in a run in the fourth when the Mets were unable to turn a double play.

Mets 1, Braves 0 (Game 2)

Jeff McNeil hit an RBI double in the fifth inning, Seth Lugo escaped trouble in the sixth and New York gained a split of a doubleheader against visiting Atlanta.

New York won for the sixth time in nine games. The lone run was the Mets’ first tally since McNeil’s sixth-inning, pinch-hit, two-run double Sunday in a 5-4 win over Toronto.

Edwin Diaz capped the win by striking out the side in the seventh for his 22nd save in 26 chances. The Mets improved to 2-0-9 in their 11 doubleheaders this season. Austin Riley had two hits and went 3-for-7 in the twin bill for the Braves.

Angels 6, Rockies 2

Shohei Ohtani gave up one run in seven innings on the mound and had an RBI single, scored a run and stole a base while leading Los Angeles to a win over Colorado in Anaheim, Calif.

Ohtani’s only blemish came on a fifth-inning home run from Dom Nunez. Ohtani made 99 pitches, giving up five hits, striking out five and walking none. The Angels also got a two-run homer from Jack Mayfield.

Rockies starter German Marquez (8-8) went 6 1/3 innings, allowing four runs (three earned) and eight hits, striking out eight and walking none. Brendan Rodgers hit a solo homer for Colorado.

Royals 4, White Sox 3

Jorge Soler hit two home runs for the second day in a row and Mike Minor tossed six innings of two-run ball as Kansas City defeated visiting Chicago.

By claiming the opener of a four-game series, the Royals earned their sixth straight win. The White Sox, who were held to five hits, lost for the fourth time in five games.

Minor gave up three hits and two walks while striking out seven. Scott Barlow worked two innings for his sixth save. Chicago’s Dallas Keuchel (7-4) surrendered four runs on six hits — including three solo home runs — in six innings.

Twins 6, Tigers 5 (10 innings)

Max Kepler lined a game-ending single off All-Star closer Gregory Soto with two outs in the 10th inning to give Minnesota the victory over Detroit in Minneapolis.

It was the second walk-off hit of the season for Kepler, who drove a 99 mph sinker from Soto (4-2). Caleb Thielbar (3-0) tossed a 1-2-3 top of the 10th to earn the victory. Brent Rooker and Josh Donaldson each hit a tape-measure home run and Mitch Garver had two doubles, a run and an RBI for the Twins.

Robbie Grossman hit a two-run, pinch-hit homer in the ninth inning to tie it 5-5, and Miguel Cabrera and Eric Haase also homered for Detroit, which lost for the eighth straight time on the road.

