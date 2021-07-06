Home SPORTS MLB Power Rankings: Red Sox surging, Cubs spiraling at halfway point
MLB Power Rankings: Red Sox surging, Cubs spiraling at halfway point

MLB Power Rankings: Where Red Sox stand after first half originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

More than halfway through the 2021 MLB season, the Boston Red Sox are not slowing down.

They’ve won nine of their last 10 games and suddenly own the best record in the American League, the second-best record in the majors behind only the equally-surprising San Francisco Giants. Meanwhile, their division rivals over in the Bronx continue to scuffle and lose ground in the AL East standings.

The Houston Astros are right there with Boston as one of the tougher teams in the AL, boasting a league-best +137 run differential. The defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers aren’t far behind in that category (+120) as they appear to have returned to form as one of the most dominant teams in the game.

So, how does all of this impact our updated MLB Power Rankings after the halfway point? Let’s take a look.

