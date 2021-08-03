mlb-power-rankings:-how-all-30-teams-stack-up-after-trade-deadline

MLB Power Rankings: Where Sox stand after trade deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The 2021 MLB trade deadline was one for the ages.

Ten All-Stars were dealt ahead of Friday’s deadline, setting up what should be a wild couple of months to finish off the regular season. Division races — specifically the AL East, NL East and NL West — will be fascinating to monitor with several contenders loading up on talent for the final stretch.

The Boston Red Sox were quieter than their AL East foes, but they did add slugger Kyle Schwarber to bring some pop to a lineup that already is among the best in baseball. As they wait for Schwarber to return from injury, the Red Sox are in the midst of a rough patch with four straight losses. The Tampa Bay Rays leapfrogged Boston with a series sweep at Tropicana Field over the weekend.

So, where do the Red Sox and the other 29 teams stand following an eventful week in MLB? Let’s take a look at our updated power rankings.

Click here for updated 2021 MLB Power Rankings