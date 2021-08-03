Home SPORTS MLB Power Rankings: How all 30 teams stack up after trade deadline
SPORTS

MLB Power Rankings: How all 30 teams stack up after trade deadline

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
mlb-power-rankings:-how-all-30-teams-stack-up-after-trade-deadline

MLB Power Rankings: Where Sox stand after trade deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The 2021 MLB trade deadline was one for the ages.

Ten All-Stars were dealt ahead of Friday’s deadline, setting up what should be a wild couple of months to finish off the regular season. Division races — specifically the AL East, NL East and NL West — will be fascinating to monitor with several contenders loading up on talent for the final stretch.

The Boston Red Sox were quieter than their AL East foes, but they did add slugger Kyle Schwarber to bring some pop to a lineup that already is among the best in baseball. As they wait for Schwarber to return from injury, the Red Sox are in the midst of a rough patch with four straight losses. The Tampa Bay Rays leapfrogged Boston with a series sweep at Tropicana Field over the weekend.

So, where do the Red Sox and the other 29 teams stand following an eventful week in MLB? Let’s take a look at our updated power rankings.

Click here for updated 2021 MLB Power Rankings

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

NBA free agency tracker: Chris Paul staying in...

LSU QB Myles Brennan injures left arm, will...

Tom Ricketts issues a letter to Chicago Cubs...

NBA rumors: Sixers’ latest asking price for Ben...

Report: Lakers signing Dwight Howard viewed as inevitable

Syracuse coach Quentin Hillsman resigns amid investigation into...

Full PPR Mock Draft: Hill and Kelce go...

Which teams can actually afford a Jack Eichel...

Alabama football coach Nick Saban receives massive contract...

Almada slams Cruz Azul: One team tried to...

Leave a Reply