mlb-power-rankings:-dodgers,-giants-make-deadline-blockbusters-in-nl-west-arms-race

The San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers each made significant upgrades at Friday’s trade deadline in the race to win the National League West – and avoid the wild-card game.
The Giants got Kris Bryant from the Chicago Cubs, while the Dodgers landed Max Scherzer and Trea Turner in a blockbuster deal with the Washington Nationals. Los Angeles also bolstered its rotation by getting left-hander Danny Duffy from the Kansas City Royals.
San Francisco has a three-game lead entering Monday, with the third-place San Diego Padres sitting 6½ games back. The Padres acquired All-Star second baseman Adam Frazier from the Pittsburgh Pirates, but didn’t add an impact starting pitcher like the team had hoped.
Here’s how USA TODAY Sports’ seven-person panel voted this week:
1. San Francisco Giants (–)
-
Kris Bryant homers in his first game with the Giants.
2. Houston Astros (+1)
-
Bullpen gets a makeover with Kendall Graveman, Yimi Garcia and Phil Maton.
3. Los Angeles Dodgers (+1)
-
Max Scherzer and Trea Turner join up to add another ring.
4. Tampa Bay Rays (+1)
-
Ji-man Choi had five home runs and a .912 OPS in July.
5. Milwaukee Brewers (+4)
-
Willy Adames deserves to finish near the top of NL MVP voting.
6. Chicago White Sox (–)
-
It’s (extremely) cliche but with Craig Kimbrel addition, White Sox are playing 7-inning games.
7. Boston Red Sox (-5)
-
Failed to upgrade rotation at the deadline.
8. Oakland Athletics (–)
-
Landed veterans Josh Harrison and Yan Gomes in trade with Nationals.
9. San Diego Padres (-2)
-
Blake Snell hasn’t had consecutive quality starts this season.
10. New York Yankees (+1)
-
Joey Gallo and Anthony Rizzo balance out the righty-heavy lineup.
11. New York Mets (-1)
-
Jacob deGrom’s setback could keep him out until September.
12. Cincinnati Reds (+2)
-
Joey Votto’s hot streak has been fun to watch.
13. Toronto Blue Jays (–)
-
Jose Berrios tosses six shutout innings in Toronto debut.
14. Atlanta Braves (+3)
-
Entirely new outfield with Adam Duvall, Joc Pederson and Jorge Soler.
15. Philadelphia Phillies (+1)
-
Deadline acquisition Ian Kennedy figures to take over closing duties.
16. Seattle Mariners (-4)
-
Strange deadline, but new addition Abraham Toro may be an everyday player.
17. Cleveland (-2)
-
Acquired from Astros, outfielder Myles Straw gets a shot to play every day.
18. Los Angeles Angels (+1)
-
Joe Maddon says team has discussed moving Mike Trout from center.
19. St. Louis Cardinals (-1)
-
Jon Lester and J.A. Happ will be nice to have in the event of a pennant race.
20. Detroit Tigers (+2)
-
Miguel Cabrera’s 500th home run should come in the next week or two.
21 Chicago Cubs (-1)
-
The next few months (years?) could be very ugly for stripped-down Cubs.
22. Washington Nationals (-1)
-
Max Scherzer may have been the best free agent signing in baseball history.
23. Colorado Rockies (+1)
-
Did they forget the deadline was July 30?
24. Miami Marlins (-1)
-
Buying low on Jesús Luzardo could look genius down the road.
25. Kansas City Royals (–)
-
MLB steals leader Whit Merrifield’s contract is too team-friendly to trade.
26. Minnesota Twins (–)
-
Got prospects Austin Martin and Simeon Woods Richardson in Berrios trade.
27. Pittsburgh Pirates (–)
-
John Nogowski is hitting .313 (26-for-83) since joining Pirates.
28. Texas Rangers (–)
-
Top return for Kyle Gibson, Spencer Howard should get a shot in the rotation immediately.
29. Baltimore Orioles (–)
-
Matt Harvey went 3-1 with a 2.45 ERA in four July starts.
30. Arizona Diamondbacks
-
Daulton Varsho had a .986 OPS with five home runs and 13 RBI in July.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: MLB power rankings: Dodgers, Giants in NL West arms race