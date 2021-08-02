mlb-power-rankings:-dodgers,-giants-make-deadline-blockbusters-in-nl-west-arms-race

The San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers each made significant upgrades at Friday’s trade deadline in the race to win the National League West – and avoid the wild-card game.

The Giants got Kris Bryant from the Chicago Cubs, while the Dodgers landed Max Scherzer and Trea Turner in a blockbuster deal with the Washington Nationals. Los Angeles also bolstered its rotation by getting left-hander Danny Duffy from the Kansas City Royals.

San Francisco has a three-game lead entering Monday, with the third-place San Diego Padres sitting 6½ games back. The Padres acquired All-Star second baseman Adam Frazier from the Pittsburgh Pirates, but didn’t add an impact starting pitcher like the team had hoped.

Max Scherzer joined the Dodgers at the trade deadline.

Here’s how USA TODAY Sports’ seven-person panel voted this week:

1. San Francisco Giants (–)

Kris Bryant homers in his first game with the Giants.

2. Houston Astros (+1)

Bullpen gets a makeover with Kendall Graveman, Yimi Garcia and Phil Maton.

3. Los Angeles Dodgers (+1)

Max Scherzer and Trea Turner join up to add another ring.

4. Tampa Bay Rays (+1)

Ji-man Choi had five home runs and a .912 OPS in July.

5. Milwaukee Brewers (+4)

Willy Adames deserves to finish near the top of NL MVP voting.

6. Chicago White Sox (–)

It’s (extremely) cliche but with Craig Kimbrel addition, White Sox are playing 7-inning games.

7. Boston Red Sox (-5)

Failed to upgrade rotation at the deadline.

8. Oakland Athletics (–)

Landed veterans Josh Harrison and Yan Gomes in trade with Nationals.

9. San Diego Padres (-2)

Blake Snell hasn’t had consecutive quality starts this season.

10. New York Yankees (+1)

Joey Gallo and Anthony Rizzo balance out the righty-heavy lineup.

11. New York Mets (-1)

Jacob deGrom’s setback could keep him out until September.

12. Cincinnati Reds (+2)

Joey Votto’s hot streak has been fun to watch.

13. Toronto Blue Jays (–)

Jose Berrios tosses six shutout innings in Toronto debut.

14. Atlanta Braves (+3)

Entirely new outfield with Adam Duvall, Joc Pederson and Jorge Soler.

15. Philadelphia Phillies (+1)

Deadline acquisition Ian Kennedy figures to take over closing duties.

16. Seattle Mariners (-4)

Strange deadline, but new addition Abraham Toro may be an everyday player.

17. Cleveland (-2)

Acquired from Astros, outfielder Myles Straw gets a shot to play every day.

18. Los Angeles Angels (+1)

Joe Maddon says team has discussed moving Mike Trout from center.

19. St. Louis Cardinals (-1)

Jon Lester and J.A. Happ will be nice to have in the event of a pennant race.

20. Detroit Tigers (+2)

Miguel Cabrera’s 500th home run should come in the next week or two.

21 Chicago Cubs (-1)

The next few months (years?) could be very ugly for stripped-down Cubs.

22. Washington Nationals (-1)

Max Scherzer may have been the best free agent signing in baseball history.

23. Colorado Rockies (+1)

Did they forget the deadline was July 30?

24. Miami Marlins (-1)

Buying low on Jesús Luzardo could look genius down the road.

25. Kansas City Royals (–)

MLB steals leader Whit Merrifield’s contract is too team-friendly to trade.

26. Minnesota Twins (–)

Got prospects Austin Martin and Simeon Woods Richardson in Berrios trade.

27. Pittsburgh Pirates (–)

John Nogowski is hitting .313 (26-for-83) since joining Pirates.

28. Texas Rangers (–)

Top return for Kyle Gibson, Spencer Howard should get a shot in the rotation immediately.

29. Baltimore Orioles (–)

Matt Harvey went 3-1 with a 2.45 ERA in four July starts.

30. Arizona Diamondbacks

Daulton Varsho had a .986 OPS with five home runs and 13 RBI in July.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: MLB power rankings: Dodgers, Giants in NL West arms race