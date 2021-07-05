mlb-power-rankings:-are-red-hot-los-angeles-dodgers-starting-their-big-run?

Riding a nine-game winning streak, the Los Angeles Dodgers have pulled to within a half-game of the San Francisco Giants, who held a 4 1/2-game lead just over a , atop the National League West – and look primed to take sole possession of first place for the first time since late April.

After winning two at home against the Giants and four in Washington last week, the Dodgers finish the first half with four in Miami and then three at home against the last-place Arizona Diamondbacks, a perfect stretch to rack up some more wins heading into the break.

Sitting in third place in the NL West, the San Diego Padres don’t play either of the division’s top two teams until a set with the Dodgers that starts on Aug. 24.

Mookie Betts during a win in Washington on Saturday.

Here’s how USA TODAY Sports’ seven-person panel voted this week:

Rank (movement from last week)

1. Houston Astros (–)

Alex Bregman looks to be ahead of schedule coming back from quad injury.

2. San Francisco Giants (–)

Giants could stand to add an impact bat or two at the trade deadline.

3. Los Angeles Dodgers (+2)

After late start to 2021, Tony Gonsolin will play a huge role this summer.

4. Boston Red Sox (+2)

Brutal stretch after the break: 18 games in 18 days vs. Yankees, Jays and Rays.

5. Milwaukee Brewers (+6)

Eleven-game winning streak helps Brewers take seven-game NL Central lead.

6. San Diego Padres (-2)

Eric Hosmer struggling (.667 OPS in 305 PA) after strong 2020 campaign.

7. Chicago White Sox (–)

Top prospect Jake Burger went 4-for-11 with two extra-base hits in his first three games.

8. Tampa Bay Rays (-5)

Catcher Mike Zunino (18 HR in 57 games) slugs his way to an All-Star bid.

9. Oakland Athletics (-1)

Lou Trivino gave up just one earned run in 23 games from May 8-July 3.

10. New York Mets (–)

Brandon Nimmo rejoins Mets lineup after missing two months.

11. Toronto Blue Jays (+2)

Rotation has gotten a big boost from Alek Manoah (2.70 ERA in seven starts).

12. Cleveland (–)

Bobby Bradley (8 HR, 17 RBI in 25 games) has been huge addition to lineup.

13. Cincinnati Reds (+2)

Right-hander Sonny Gray was sharp in first start after IL stint.

14. Atlanta Braves (+4)

Batting third in the order these days, All-Star 2B Ozzie Albies is among NL’s RBI leaders.

15. Chicago Cubs (-6)

Nine-game losing streak may have buried Cubs in NL Central race.

16. New York Yankees (-2)

Gerrit Cole and Aroldis Chapman join Aaron Judge as Yankees’ All-Stars.

17. Seattle Mariners (-1)

Yusei Kikuchi (3.18 ERA in 15 starts) earns his first All-Star selection.

18. Washington Nationals (-1)

Kyle Schwarber’s injury brings team’s momentum to a screeching halt.

19. Philadelphia Phillies (–)

Zack Wheeler (2.05 ERA in 17 starts) is an All-Star for the first time.

20. St. Louis Cardinals (–)

After years of frustrating injuries, Alex Reyes (1.12 ERA, 20 saves) named an All-Star.

21. Los Angeles Angels (–)

Dylan Bundy, who got Cy Young votes in 2020, dropped from rotation with 6.58 ERA.

22. Miami Marlins (–)

Rookie Trevor Rogers (2.14 ERA in 16 starts) deservedly gets the All-Star nod.

23. Detroit Tigers (+2)

Gregory Soto (2.94 ERA in 36 games) will represent Tigers at All-Star Game.

24. Colorado Rockies (+2)

Colorado fans set for what could be Trevor Story’s last few weeks in Denver.

25. Kansas City Royals (-1)

Salvador Perez (20 HR in 82 games) should hit 30 for the first time in his career.

26. Minnesota Twins (-3)

Trading Josh Donaldson’s contract won’t be easy for the Twins.

27. Texas Rangers (–)

Last-place Rangers have three All-Stars: Kyle Gibson, Adolis Garcia and Joey Gallo.

28. Pittsburgh Pirates (–)

2B Adam Frazier is starting All-Star Game – but will be trade bait this month.

29. Baltimore Orioles (–)

Cedric Mullins’ push for 200 hits will be something to watch the rest of the way.

30. Arizona Diamondbacks (–)

Starters’ 5.50 ERA through 86 games is worst in the NL.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: MLB power rankings: Dodgers, Giants battle atop NL West standings