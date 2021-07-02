MLB places Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer on administrative leave amidst sexual assault investigation – USA TODAY

Major League Baseball placed Trevor Bauer on administrative leave Friday, sidelining the Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander and reigning National League Cy Young Award winner days after accusations of sexual and physical assault surfaced and a police investigation into his alleged actions commenced.

Bauer, 30, was slated to start Sunday’s Fourth of July morning game at Washington; instead, he will be placed on paid leave for at least seven days as MLB and the Pasadena Police Department continue their investigations.

Bauer’s leave could conceivably be extended beyond seven days should MLB and the Players’ Association agree; such a maneuver has been used in the past for cases involving Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell and New York Yankees pitcher Domingo German, who ultimately were suspended under MLB and MLBPA’s joint domestic violence policy.

If investigations by either MLB or law enforcement corroborate details provided by a 27-year-old woman who obtained a restraining order against Bauer, he figures to face a lengthy suspension from the league that would likely extend into 2022.

“MLB’s investigation into the allegations made against Trevor Bauer is ongoing. While no determination in the case has been made, we have made the decision to place Mr. Bauer on seven-day administrative leave effective immediately,” the league said in a statement. “MLB continues to collect information in our ongoing investigation concurrent with the Pasadena Police Department’s active criminal investigation. We will comment further at the appropriate time.”

In an 84-page document, obtained by USA TODAY Sports, the woman accuses Bauer of Bioreports Newsing multiple parts of her body, including the side of the head, and choking her with her hair to the point that she lost consciousness. She also claims Bauer had anal sex with her without her consent.

Bauer, through his attorney Jon Fetterolf, has claimed that the two sexual encounters between he and the woman were wholly consensual. Bauer can formally respond to the allegations at a July 23 hearing, during which a judge will determine if the restraining order should be upheld.

“We reaffirm our original statement and refute (the woman’s) allegations in the strongest possible terms,” Fetterolf and Bauer’s co-agent, Rachel Luba, said in a statement Friday to USA TODAY Sports. “Mr. Bauer will not appeal MLB’s decision to place him on administrative leave at this time in an effort to minimize any distraction to the Dodgers organization and to his teammates.

“Of note, administrative leave is neither a disciplinary action nor does it in any way reflect a finding in the league’s investigation.”

The Dodgers signed Bauer to a three-year, $102 million contract this winter, and he was expected to further galvanize a club coming off a World Series championship. He currently leads the National League in innings pitched and strikeouts while posting an 8-5 record.

Despite the unsettling nature of the allegations, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Thursday the club deferred to MLB regarding Bauer’s immediate fate and planned for him to start Sunday.

“I’m in the position of following the lead of Major League Baseball,” Roberts said.

Now, it’s possible Bauer may not pitch for a significant period.

MLB can levy suspensions against players under the domestic violence policy even in the absence of criminal charges or a conviction. In past cases, extended time on administrative leave has been credited toward eventual suspensions.

Thirteen players have been suspended by MLB since its joint policy was agreed upon in September 2015, and almost all of them were levied in the absence of a conviction. In many of those cases, including former Mets infielder Jose Reyes, Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera and former Astros reliever Roberto Osuna, charges were dropped when the player’s wife or partner opted not to cooperate with prosecutors.

Reyes (51 games), Osuna (75 games) and Herrera (81 games) all earned significant suspensions from MLB, as did German, who served an 85-game ban after an incident for which he was not charged, but that occurred during and after a charity event hosted by a teammate.

Former reliever Sam Dyson was assessed the longest ban under the policy, for the entire 2021 season, after his former girlfriend detailed an extended pattern of emotional and verbal abuse.